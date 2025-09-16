Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 10:30 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trident Group Deepens MENA Footprint with AED 6 million Investment at Sleep Expo ME 2025

-Trident underscores its leadership in textile innovation at Sleep Expo ME 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Group, one of the world's largest textile manufacturers, has reinforced its commitment to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with a dual investment strategy. The Group has already invested AED 1 million towards strengthening its regional expansion and at the ongoing Sleep Expo ME 2025, announced a further AED 5 million investment in a state-of-the-art warehouse and stocking facility. With this move, Trident signals its long-term vision for the MENA market, ensuring stronger supply chain infrastructure and enhanced accessibility for customers across the region.

Trident Group Showcasing its Premium Bed & Bath Collection at Dubai Sleep Expo 2025

At Sleep Expo ME 2025, held from 15-17 September at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1-3 & Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre, Trident showcased its full range including Bed & Bath Linen, My Trident, Yarn, Paper, and Bathrobes. Sleep Expo Middle East is MENA's largest and most influential event dedicated to the sleep, mattress, and bedding industry. The central theme of the showcase was the 20th anniversary of Trident's patented Air Rich® technology, a pioneering textile innovation inspired by the lightness and plushness of a feather.

Speaking about participating in Sleep Expo ME 2025, Chairman Emeritus of Trident Group, Mr. Rajinder Gupta, said: "The Trident Group makes some of the world's most technologically advanced sleep and bedding products. There was no better platform than the Sleep Expo, the largest and most influential of its kind in the MENA region, to bring our innovations to the forefront. With AED 1 million already invested in a regional showroom and office, and a further AED 5 million now announced for a warehouse and stocking facility, we are demonstrating our deep commitment to the MENA market."

About Trident Group

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Towels, Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. The group has offices in New York and London, and exports products to over 150 countries and is one of the largest home textiles companies in the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774073/Trident_Group_Sleep_Expo_2025.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741855/Trident_Group_Logo.jpg

Trident Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trident Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trident-group-deepens-mena-footprint-with-aed-6-million-investment-at-sleep-expo-me-2025-302557366.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.