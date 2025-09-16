Rubis's interim results demonstrated the resilience of its business model amid challenging commodity market conditions and currency headwinds. Despite healthy growth in sales volumes, H125 revenue was down 2% y-o-y on lower realised pricing and a stronger euro. However, tight cost control supported profitability, with EBITDA improving 3%. The company maintained its FY25 guidance, noting positive operating momentum in its key markets. We have slightly tweaked our estimates post results, with our DCF-based valuation remaining broadly unchanged at €37.0/share.

