With German solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) down 87%, a panel of experts argued that hybrid solar-plus-storage projects are now the only bankable path forward.From ESS News Europe's renewable energy market is faltering under the weight of its own success. The era of developing standalone solar projects backed by PPAs may be coming to a close, as midday solar generation sees price cannibalization and negative-price hours across multiple regions. While still a relatively nice problem to have versus too little generation for decarbonization and general progress in terms of clean energy, it's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...