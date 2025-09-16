Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 10:36 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marechale Capital Plc - Notice of AGM

Marechale Capital Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

16 September 2025

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM and Posting of Accounts

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) an established City of London based corporate finance house with a long-term track record and a strong reputation for advising and financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, mineral extraction and technology companies, announces that the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 April 2025 and a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") have been posted to shareholders of the Company. A copy of the Notice of AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.marechalecapital.com.

The AGM will be held on Tuesday, 14 October 2025 at 12.00 p.m. at 46 New Broad St., London EC2M 1JH.

The Board has made the decision that the AGM will be held in person in the Company's offices, to which shareholders will be invited to attend in the normal way, and for those shareholders who wish to attend but are unable to travel for any reason, these shareholders will be able to attend by Zoom, but will not be able to vote (by Zoom). Shareholders are invited to email the Company at mail@marechalecapital.com by 12.00 p.m. on Friday, 10 October 2025 in order to be provided with the relevant Zoom invite. Shareholders wishing to attend by Zoom will be required to supply verifiable contact details which will be accepted at the Company's absolute discretion and to evidence their shareholding (i.e. how many shares they hold and the nominee name in which they are held, if not held in their personal name).

Please note that only shareholders physically attending in person, or by proxy, will be entitled to vote at the AGM.

In light of this, you are strongly advised to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy to ensure that your vote is counted. Shareholders are invited to submit any questions that they have on the business of the AGM by email to mail@marechalecapital.com. Where questions are received by 12.00 p.m. on Monday, 13 October 2025, direct responses will be provided in advance of the AGM. If they are received after this time, direct responses will be provided subsequently.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc
Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 5582
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad and Broker)
Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson 		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.