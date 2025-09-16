Valmet Oyj: Valmet strengthens customer value by delivering a high-end sack and kraft paper machine for Guangxi Jianhui Paper in China

Valmet Oyj's press release, September 16, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to supply a sack and kraft paper machine with automation and services to Guangxi Jianhui Paper in China. This investment will improve the customer's operational performance and contribute to advancing circularity in packaging. The start-up of the new paper machine PM 8n is scheduled for the end of 2026.



"By choosing world-leading technology by Valmet, Guangxi Jianhui Paper's product structure will be further optimized and the performance and efficiency of the machine ensured. This sack paper machine investment will significantly enhance our market position in the field of high-end packaging, and promote our journey toward sustainable, high-end development, and intelligent transformation. The project sets a benchmark for the industry and makes a great contribution to local economic and social development," says Li Guihua, Chairman, Jianhui Paper.



"We are excited to continue our long standing cooperation with Guangxi Jianhui Paper with one of the largest sack kraft machine deliveries in Asia. They especially valued Valmet's proven expertise in sack kraft grades and lifecycle approach. Valmet's expertise will support Guangxi Jianhui Paper to reach their targets towards high-end paper manufacturing as well as supporting their policy 'paper instead of plastic' to improve advanced circularity," says Kari Räisänen, Vice President, Capital sales, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet.



The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2025. The value of the order will not be disclosed, but such a paper machine is typically worth between EUR 35 million and EUR 50 million.



Technical highlights of the delivery

Valmet's delivery for PM 8 will include a paper machine from headbox to reel with broke collection. OptiFlo Fourdrinier headbox, OptiFormer Fourdrinier forming section and OptiPress Center press section are included in the wet end of the machine. Those are followed by OptiRun Hybrid dryer section, Intelli-Microcrepe extensible unit, OptiSizer Film sizer, OptiCalender Hard calender and OptiReel Pope reel.



To support the customer's lifecycle performance, the delivery will include Valmet DNA machine controls (MCS), Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS), profilers, spare parts package and Valmet Industrial Internet connectivity solution.



The 7,450 mm wide (wire) paper machine will produce kraft and sack paper grades with a basis weight range of 50-110 g/m2 and a design speed of 1,300 m/min.



About the customer

Guangxi Jianhui Paper was established in November 2020 and is located in Teng County, Wuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China. The company aims to become a large-scale paper manufacturing enterprise focused on integrated forestry, pulp, and paper production, as well as combined heat and power generation.



VALMET

Corporate Communications



For further information, please contact:

Petri Rasinmäki, Executive Vice President, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 40 042 8422

Xiangdong Zhu, Executive Vice President, China Chair, Valmet, tel. +86 13801795775



Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.



In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-strengthens-customer-value-by-delivering-a-high-end-sack-and-kraft-paper-machine-for-guangxi-,c4235018

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-strengthens-customer-value-by-delivering-a-high-end-sack-and-kraft-paper-machine-for-guangxi-jianhui-paper-in-china-302557373.html