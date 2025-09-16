Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025 10:16 Uhr
atNorth Achieves ISO 9001 Certification Reinforcing Quality Excellence

The certification is illustrative of atNorth's commitment to delivering high quality services and a dedication to continuous improvement.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit datacenter provider, has announced its certification to the ISO 9001:2015 framework, an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems.

ISO 9001 drives continuous process improvement by identifying inefficiencies, reducing waste, and promoting informed decision-making. It also provides clear guidelines for effective complaint resolution, enabling timely and satisfactory problem-solving.

To achieve compliance with this framework, atNorth demonstrated the enhancement of its robust quality management system, further streamlining operational processes, improving resource allocation and strengthening risk management. This reflects the business's strong commitment to meeting industry regulatory requirements and its ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, in line with its Quality Policy.

"Our attainment of the ISO 9001 reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering consistent, customer-focused service," said Janne Sigurdsson, Chief Sustainability & Compliance Officer, at atNorth . "Our quality management system integrates seamlessly with our information security, environmental management, and health and safety processes - creating a strong foundation of process discipline that drives continuous improvement across our operations."

"A strong level of management commitment, leadership and engagement was very evident within the quality management system," said Arni H Kristinsson, Managing Director for BSI Iceland, BSI Group ISO auditor representative. "There is clear evidence that the system is becoming embedded across the business, with effective integration of quality management practices into information security, environmental management, and health and safety processes."

atNorth has a number of other accredited certifications within the ISO framework including ISO 45001 for its Health & Safety Management System, ISO 27001 for its Information Security Management System and ISO 14001 for its Environmental Management System.

The news follows atNorth's considerable recognition by industry awarding bodies this year, including the 'Data Centre Design Project of the Year' award at the Data Center Review Awards, the 'Sustainable Data Center Project of the Year' award at the Danish Data Center Industry Awards, 'Highly Commended' honors in both the 'Project of the Year' and 'Sustainable Technology' categories at the Global Tech & AI Awards, CEO Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson's inclusion in DataCentre Magazine's 'Top 10 Data Centre Leaders in the UK & Europe 2025,' Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer, Fredrik Jansson's shortlisting for the EMEA Digital Infrastructure Leader award at the Tech Capital Awards and Chief Development Officer, Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir's inclusion in DataCentre Magazine's 'Top 100 Women in Data Centres 2025'.

atNorth's stringent internal compliance measures coupled with its growing list of industry award wins underscores its proven operational excellence, customer-first approach, setting the business apart as a trusted partner in the data center market.

About atNorth

atNorth is the leading Nordic data center company specializing in scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit facilities that meet the unique needs of today's AI and high performance workloads.

With more than 15 years of proven expertise, atNorth delivers secure, flexible and sustainable infrastructure, powered entirely by renewable energy and benefitting from advanced cooling technologies, including several Direct Liquid Cooling and Direct to Chip installations.

By combining operational excellence and a commitment to environmental responsibility with trusted customer relationships that enable rapid scalability, atNorth empowers businesses to grow while minimizing their environmental impact.

Headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, atNorth operates eight data centers across strategic Nordic locations, with a site to open in Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Varde Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton
Kite Hill PR for atNorth
+44 (0) 7796 274 416
caroline@kitehillpr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/atnorth-achieves-iso-9001-certification-reinforcing-quality-excellence,c4235125

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18907/4235125/3670815.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/atn-technicians-datahall-male-30,c3470083

ATN technicians datahall male 30

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atnorth-achieves-iso-9001-certification-reinforcing-quality-excellence-302557375.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
