Dow Jones News
16.09.2025 10:39 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC LN) 
Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Sep-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 15-Sep-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5991 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2040482 
 
CODE: UHYC LN 
 
ISIN: LU1435356065 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1435356065 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     UHYC LN 
LEI Code:   213800AHCNYOPPST5889 
Sequence No.: 401977 
EQS News ID:  2198116 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198116&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2025 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
