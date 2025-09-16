Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] has achieved the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, the official recognition from Amazon Web Services certifying advanced technical and project expertise in the design and delivery of advertising and marketing solutions on AWS. This milestone was made possible thanks to the joint contribution of Storm Reply and Data Reply, both part of the Reply Group, with solid expertise in implementing cloud-native and data-driven solutions on the AWS platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916374888/en/

With this certification, Reply's companies specialized in AWS services further consolidate their role as trusted technology partners for organizations looking to evolve their marketing and communication strategies through the advanced use of AWS cloud and AI technologies.

The AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency validates the ability of AWS Partners to deliver high-quality solutions in key areas such as data audience management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising intelligence, advertising platforms, and digital customer experience. This recognition strengthens the positioning of Reply's specialized companies as strategic partners in the Advertising Marketing Technology space, demonstrating the Group's ability to deliver high-impact, scalable solutions built on AWS technologies.

Among the most significant projects:

For Aston Martin , Data Reply designed and implemented a modern data platform on AWS to support the brand's transformation towards data-driven marketing. The solution collects, processes, and activates real-time data from multiple digital and physical touchpoints, offering a unified and constantly updated view of customer behavior. Using services such as AWS Lambda , Amazon Kinesis , Amazon Redshift , Amazon S3 , and machine learning components, the platform generates advanced insights for content personalization and dynamic campaign management. Integration with marketing automation tools enables real-time orchestration of the customer journey across all channels, improving customer engagement and the brand's ability to make fast, informed decisions.

, Data Reply designed and implemented a to support the brand's transformation towards data-driven marketing. The solution collects, processes, and activates real-time data from multiple digital and physical touchpoints, offering a unified and constantly updated view of customer behavior. Using services such as , , , , and machine learning components, the platform generates advanced insights for content personalization and dynamic campaign management. Integration with marketing automation tools enables real-time orchestration of the customer journey across all channels, improving customer engagement and the brand's ability to make fast, informed decisions. For a leading European media and entertainment company , Storm Reply led the end-to-end modernization of the client's digital advertising platform, designing and implementing a scalable, cloud-native architecture on AWS . The goal was to improve performance and scalability, reduce operational costs, and lower the platform's environmental impact, while enabling future expansion across European markets.

Handling over one billion ad requests per month across hundreds of websites, the platform was re-architected using AWS Fargate and Graviton processors , distributed across multiple AWS Regions to optimize geographic responsiveness.

Key results included a 45% increase in performance , a 30% reduction in latency , and an estimated 45% reduction in IT operating costs . The solution also integrated FinOps practices , energy-efficient computing, and serverless orchestration to suspend non-productive environments. Today, the company operates a sustainable, high-performing platform ready to scale across new markets.

, led the end-to-end modernization of the client's digital advertising platform, designing and implementing a . The goal was to improve performance and scalability, reduce operational costs, and lower the platform's environmental impact, while enabling future expansion across European markets. Handling over one billion ad requests per month across hundreds of websites, the platform was re-architected using and , distributed across multiple AWS Regions to optimize geographic responsiveness. Key results included a , a , and an estimated . The solution also integrated , energy-efficient computing, and serverless orchestration to suspend non-productive environments. Today, the company operates a sustainable, high-performing platform ready to scale across new markets. For the marketing team of a global jewelry brand, Data Reply developed a multilingual content generation platform powered by generative AI, leveraging Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker to orchestrate customized AI models. The solution enabled the automated production of localized promotional videos for over 30 countries, distributed across digital campaigns, social media, and retail locations. Content created by the central marketing team was automatically adapted in terms of language, visual tone, and messaging, ensuring both global brand consistency and local cultural relevance. This project significantly reduced production time and costs compared to traditional content creation, enhancing agility in managing global campaigns.

With this certification, Reply's companies specialized in AWS services further consolidate their role as trusted technology partners for organizations looking to evolve their marketing and communication strategies through the advanced use of AWS cloud and AI technologies.

Discover more about the partnership with AWS here.

Data Reply

Data Reply is the Reply Group company that provides specialized services in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. Operating across industries and business functions, Data Reply supports executives and Chief Officers in unlocking the full value of their data. The company builds data platforms and efficiently implements machine learning and AI models in a scalable and replicable way, through a team of highly skilled professionals in Big Data Engineering, Data Science, and Intelligent Process Automation. www.data.reply.com

Storm Reply

Storm Reply specializes in the design and delivery of innovative cloud-based solutions and services. With consolidated experience in the creation and management of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions, Storm Reply supports major global companies in implementing cloud-based systems and applications. Storm Reply is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner. www.storm.reply.com

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916374888/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761