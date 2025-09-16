Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 10:42 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temu and CODICI Join Forces to Strengthen Consumer Protection

ROME, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centre for Citizens' Rights (CODICI) and Whaleco Technology Ltd., operator of the global e-commerce platform Temu, have agreed to establish a constructive, long-term collaboration to advance consumer protection and product compliance.

Credit@Temu

As part of a five-year term collaboration, both parties aim to enhance consumer transparency and foster ongoing dialogue with consumer protection stakeholders to reinforce trust in the digital marketplace.

The five-year collaboration entails:

  • A joint monitoring program, featuring annual meetings to review and enhance the product compliance measures implemented on the Temu platform;
  • Establishment of a dedicated escalation channel, managed by technical and legal representatives from both parties, to promptly address and resolve any critical product safety concerns that potentially exist on the Temu platform; and
  • Joint participation in institutional initiatives aimed at combating counterfeiting and greenwashing, and promoting product compliance, driving meaningful progress towards a safer and more responsible digital ecosystem for all consumers.

CODICI and Whaleco will work together and share best practices during the partnership. Parties are also exploring the potential release of annual summary reports outlining key achievements and future initiatives.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About CODICI:

CODICI is an association that has been committed to protecting citizens' rights for over 30 years. Through its activities across Italy, it provides assistance and support to consumers and users. CODICI is a member of CIE (Consumatori Italiani per l'Europa), which is part of the BEUC network (Bureau Européen des Unions de Consommateurs), and it is also a member of the CNCU (National Council of Consumers and Users) at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774084/123.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-and-codici-join-forces-to-strengthen-consumer-protection-302557379.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
