Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025 10:48 Uhr
China Toy & Juvenile Products Association: World's Largest Toy, Baby, Licensing & Preschool Expo: Connecting Integrated Sourcing Under One Roof

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 China Toy Expo (CTE), China Kids Fair (CKE), China Licensing Expo (CLE) and China Preschool Expo (CPE) will come together at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), taking place October 15-17, 2025.

World's Largest Trade Fairs for Toy, Baby Products, Licensing and Preschool

Organized by China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, this premier "Four-Expo-in-One" event spans 230,000 sqm, connecting global buyers with 2,500+ exhibitors and 5,400+ brands from 30+ manufacturing hubs. Attracting 100,000+ professional buyers from 130+ countries and regions, it's the world's definitive sourcing platform for toys, baby and children's products, IPs and preschool supplies.

Explore the Future of Industry:

  • CTE (Toys): Focusing on art & collectible toys, AI smart toys, and sustainable materials. Cross-industry collaborations with fashion, art, and lifestyle brands highlight a growing global trend. (LEGO, MATTEL, BANDAI, FUNKO, LABUBU, TOPTOY, etc.)
  • CKE (Baby Products): Showcasing strollers, car seats, ride-ons, and baby feeding & nursery, baby furniture & home items. Development emphasizes safety certifications, ergonomic design, and smart mobility solutions. (including GB, Cybex, UPPAbaby, Stokke, Pigeon, Nuna, Joie, RECARO, AVOVA, and Bugaboo)
  • CLE (Licensing): 2,600+ IPs on display. Strong focus on cross-industry licensing, global collaborations, and the rise of Chinese original IPs on the international stage. (including Disney, Universal, Warner, Sanrio, POP MART, MINISO, Eggy Party, Three-Body, and B.Duck)
  • CPE (Preschool Supplies): Featuring supplies, teaching tools, and playground equipment. Trends highlight digital learning integration, STEAM-based curricula, and eco-friendly facilities. (including Guidecraft, YongLang, YUHE, and Viga)

Integrated Sourcing Highlights:

  • One-Stop Sourcing: Cover toys, baby products, IP licensing & preschool supplies in one place.
  • Trend Hub: 350+ global art & collectible toy brands & 2600+ IP launches.
  • Certified Suppliers: 900+ CSI certified suppliers from 30+ manufacturing hubs.
  • Targeted Match-making: One-on-one match-making based on the needs of both parties.

Exclusive International Buyer Benefits (VIP Qualification needs to be approved):
Pre-register by Sept 20, 2025 for VIP status and benefits worth up to $2,300, including:

  • Fast-track entry & VIP lounge access
  • Complimentary lunch & accommodation

Contacts:Frieda_wang@tjpa-china.org

Visit:[China Toy Expo Website]

Join us in Shanghai this October to shape the future of the baby and children's products industry!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774035/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worlds-largest-toy-baby-licensing--preschool-expo-connecting-integrated-sourcing-under-one-roof-302557391.html

