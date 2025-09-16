Case IQ Introduces Clairia: AI Assistant for Compliance, Workplace Investigations and Case Management

Transforming how ethics, compliance, and HR teams across Europe resolve cases with speed, intelligence and confidence.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Case IQ has announced the launch of Clairia, an AI assistant designed to simplify case management and provide clarity at every step. Clairia empowers European organizations, HR teams, and compliance officers to manage cases with efficiency, speed and confidence from the initial complaint or report to case resolution.

Clairia is built into Case IQ's case management solution and is designed for ethics, compliance, HR, and investigations teams who require accuracy, consistency, and accountability. It delivers clear and context-aware suggestions on how to proceed that draw on uploaded documents such as internal codes of conduct and applicable regulatory frameworks like the EU Whistleblower Directive, and most recently in the UK, the new corporate criminal offence of "Failure to Prevent Fraud" under the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023.

"Our European customers continue to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape," said David McNeill, CEO at Case IQ. "With Clairia, customers can improve investigative rigour, while respecting regional data protections, and simplifying workflows across multiple jurisdictions."

Key Benefits of Clairia:

AI-Powered Policy Guidance for HR and Compliance Investigations : Understands the investigative outcomes you're working toward and suggests appropriate next steps based on internal policies and relevant laws.

Reduces manual, tedious and repetitive tasks. From providing unbiased case analysis to suggesting appropriate corrective actions, Clairia automates the manual work so case managers can give their attention to more complex tasks.

Secure AI for Workplace Investigations: Preserves existing workflow and processes and adheres to GDPR and local data privacy laws.

Clairia puts control in the hands of the user; every AI-generated output can be reviewed, edited, and approved before it's used in any report or resolution, preserving accountability at every step.

"Today's Clairia marks a step-change in how we use AI to help Compliance & Ethics teams move from reactive case handling to proactive risk management. Clairia will become the intelligence layer of Case IQ-anticipating risks, recommending next-best actions, and enabling preventive controls with enterprise-grade governance and transparency," said Matt Kuo, CPO at Case IQ.

The rise of AI is reshaping ethics and compliance, with employees embracing the change. In our new market research report, AI and Whistleblowing: Through the Employee Lens , reveals that nearly 4 in 5 employees believe AI can make the whistleblowing process safer and more confidential, showing a growing intersection between AI and risk management.

Pricing and Availability

About Case IQ

Case IQ provides investigative case management software, compliance automation tools, and whistleblower hotline solutions. Trusted by leading companies worldwide, Case IQ combines configurability, AI, robust security, scalability, and intuitive design to empower organizations to proactively address ethical, compliance, and risk management challenges. For more information, visit www.caseiq.com.

