ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 11:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WEI Achieves Pinnacle Partner Tier as a Broadcom Reseller for VMware Solutions

Recognition highlights WEI's private cloud leadership and validated expertise in VMware Cloud Foundation

SALEM, NH / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / WEI, an award-winning IT solutions provider, is proud to announce it has earned Pinnacle Partner status within the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program as a reseller for VMware solutions. Pinnacle is the program's highest tier, only awarded to partners that demonstrate exceptional technical proficiency, lifecycle delivery strength, and proven impact on enterprise hybrid cloud transformation.

This elite designation reflects WEI's ability to deliver measurable outcomes through advanced VMware capabilities. As a VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) and member of Broadcom's Software Knights program, WEI brings recognized leadership in VMware vSphere, vSAN, and Kubernetes infrastructure. Via the Expert Advantage program, WEI enables enterprise transformation through architecture design, system integration, and compliance-ready modernization strategies.

"Earning Pinnacle Partner status reflects WEI's long-standing focus on guiding enterprises through complex infrastructure modernization," said Belisario Rosas, President of WEI. "This recognition validates our ability to help customers simplify cloud adoption and achieve lasting value from their VMware investments."

With Broadcom's VMware private cloud platform approach, many enterprises now have access to advanced capabilities like VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Operations, VCF Automation, NSX, and Kubernetes services. WEI bridges the gap between entitlement and enablement through a structured, assessment-led methodology that identifies underutilized assets, reduces MTTR, and accelerates private cloud maturity.

"Organizations must scale workloads fast, integrate across platforms, and control cloud costs," said Fred McHugh, Director of Infrastructure, Cloud, and Automation Services at WEI. "Our VCF deployments deliver high availability, strong performance, and interoperability, supporting faster rollouts and dynamic transformation."

As a Broadcom Pinnacle Partner, WEI is not just delivering VMware technology, it is activating enterprise readiness. From security and compliance to automation and AI-driven optimization, WEI is helping IT leaders drive business outcomes across industries.

Media Contact:

Erika Montgomery
Three Girls Media, Inc.
408-218-2391
Erika@threegirlsmedia.com

SOURCE: WEI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/wei-achieves-pinnacle-partner-tier-as-a-broadcom-reseller-for-vmw-1073750

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
