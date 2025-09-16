DEEP Robotics Leads the Industrial Robot Dog Race, Demonstrating Strong Capabilities from Power Grid Inspection to Plateau Scientific Exploration

HANGZHOU, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / As quadruped robots are accelerating their transition from laboratories to large-scale commercial use, industrial applications have become the core battlefield for testing their real value. Recently, Hangzhou Deep Robotics Co., Ltd. (referred to as "DEEP Robotics") has solidified its position as a market leader through a series of breakthrough applications in complex scenarios such as power, scientific exploration, and emergency response. According to an IDC report, in the rapidly growing global quadruped robot market, DEEP Robotics has maintained the first-place market share in Business Application.

Unlike the industry misunderstanding of "technical showboating", DEEP Robotics has focused on addressing practical needs since its establishment, integrating "motion performance, intelligent perception, and scenario implementation" into one, and building a product system with strong practical capabilities.

Its core advantage is first reflected in its all-terrain adaptive mobility. Relying on a highly bionic leg structure and advanced motion control algorithms, its "Jueying" series of quadruped robots can easily climb 45-degree slopes and hollow stairs, and walk stably in unstructured environments such as gravel, sand, and swamps.

During the scientific expedition mission in Hoh Xil at an altitude of 4,600 meters, the X30 robot, disguised as a "robotic Tibetan antelope", successfully broke through the distance limit of human wildlife observation, obtained valuable scientific research data, and its reliability in extreme environments was authoritatively verified.

Building on its robust mobility foundation, DEEP Robotics has endowed its robots with a "autonomous decision-making" brain. By deeply integrating LiDAR, depth cameras, and AI algorithms, the robot has built a powerful perception and decision-making system. This enables it to independently plan paths, avoid obstacles, and accurately execute tasks in industrial environments with complete darkness or strong light interference.

In an underground power grid utility tunnel in Wenzhou, the "X30" can independently complete multiple complex inspection tasks such as visible light collection, infrared temperature measurement, and partial discharge detection, and real-time identify and report electrical hidden dangers.

In the power tunnel of Singapore Power Group (SP Group), as the first domestic industry-grade quadruped robot deployed in an overseas power system, the intelligent inspection solution of "X30" saves the customer more than 480 hours of manual inspection time every year, significantly improving operation and maintenance efficiency and safety.

From power grid inspection and plateau scientific exploration to emergency fire-fighting reconnaissance and public security patrols, DEEP Robotics' industrial robot dogs have achieved in-depth applications in multiple key fields. Its success lies not only in the leadership of single-point technologies, but more in the in-depth integration of technology with industry needs to provide replicable and high-value solutions. As its mission of "freeing people from dangerous, repetitive, and inefficient work" is gradually realized, DEEP Robotics is leveraging its rich practical experience to lead the industrial robot dog industry toward a broader application boundary.

