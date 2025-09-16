Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) has announced a request for qualification (RFQ) for 3.1 GW of solar capacity across four projects in the seventh round of Saudi Arabia's renewable energy tender program.SPPC has launched the seventh round of the Saudi Arabian government's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP). It has issued an RFQ in relation to 3.1 GW of solar capacity across four projects. One facility will have a capacity of 1.4 GW (AC) near Hima in Al-Jouf province, in addition to a second 600 MW (AC) plant near Bisha, Asir province. SPPC is also seeking to assign a 500 MW (AC) project ...

