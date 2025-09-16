Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 11:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TradingKey Launches World's First Stock Scoring, Disrupting $270B Retail Investor Market with Wall Street-Level Analysis

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While retail investors spend just six minutes researching stocks before buying, according to The Wall Street Journal, and often rely on social media buzz and emotional impulses, a new TradingKey investment tool delivers the same Wall Street-caliber analysis that professional investors use, condensed into a 30-second comprehensive evaluation based on 34 sophisticated indicators.

Retail investors now get professional-grade insights. TradingKey's new Stock Score tool simplifies 34 complex signals into one clear, daily-updated power score.

Retail investors poured $270 billion into stocks in the first half of this year, driving a 26% market climb since April, according to Barclays - largely fueled by dip-buying after President Trump's tariff announcements. However, groundbreaking research by Wurgler, based on 8 million rows of browser data, exposes a critical flaw: most investors focus on single-day price charts while holding positions for weeks, ignoring fundamental analysis that could protect their investments amid volatility when searching for the best stocks to buy now.

Unlike traditional investment tools that offer only four to five basic indicators, TradingKey's Stock Scoring System processes 34 sophisticated signals covering technical analysis, fundamental metrics and institutional investing patterns - making it the world's only comprehensive stock scoring platform that delivers the same data points professional analysts use to evaluate stocks and make million-dollar decisions.

"We wanted to put the same level of stock analysis that professionals use in the hands of underserved retail investors," said Yeap Ming Feng, CEO of TradingKey. "Retail investors struggle to make better investment decisions because they lack access to quality data, affordable tools, and the time to research the stocks they invest in. We built this tool to cut through the noise, counter emotional biases like FOMO, and help investors move beyond making uninformed decisions shaped by trending tickers and headlines."

Available for free to retail investors on the TradingKey platform starting Sept. 15, 2025, the Stock Scoring System updates daily to reflect real-time market conditions. The tool will continue to evolve each month, adding new indicators to match shifting market trends, investor behavior and emerging signals.

About TradingKey

TradingKey is a leading global platform for financial markets dedicated to simplifying individuals' investment journeys worldwide. The platform provides real-time news, expert analysis, advanced tools such as streaming charts and exclusive educational content to enhance financial strategies and outcomes.

TradingKey's mission is to democratize access to reliable, intelligent and multilingual investing resources, empowering users to navigate complex markets with confidence and precision.

TradingKey

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762368/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762369/TradingKey_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tradingkey-launches-worlds-first-stock-scoring-disrupting-270b-retail-investor-market-with-wall-street-level-analysis-302544746.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.