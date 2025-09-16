Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025
Intalio and Manaika Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Digital Transformation Across France and Africa

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intalio, the global leader in Intelligent Information Management, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Manaika Consulting, a trusted consulting firm specializing in digital solutions and business transformation. Through this collaboration, Manaika Consulting becomes an authorized reseller of Intalio's state-of-the-art products, strengthening Intalio's global partner network and expanding its presence in both France and Africa.

Intalio Logo

By combining Intalio's innovative technologies with Manaika Consulting's strong regional expertise, the partnership aims to accelerate digital adoption, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver intelligent, secure, and future-ready solutions to enterprises across diverse industries.

Key Areas of Collaboration

As an authorized reseller, Manaika Consulting will provide Intalio's full suite of intelligent digital solutions to organizations in France and Africa. The offerings include:

  • Content Services: Modernizing document management, collaboration, and governance.
  • Process Automation: Driving operational efficiency by automating workflows and reducing manual effort.
  • Data Governance: Securing data, ensuring compliance, and enabling trusted decision-making.
  • AI-Powered Solutions: Harnessing artificial intelligence to accelerate digital transformation and unlock innovation.

Impact for France and Africa

This strategic collaboration represents a milestone in Intalio's mission to expand its global partner ecosystem. By joining forces with Manaika Consulting, Intalio will empower enterprises across France and Africa with intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions. Customers will benefit from enhanced efficiency, stronger governance, and the ability to leverage AI-driven technologies to stay competitive and future-ready in the digital era.

About Intalio

Intalio is a global leader in Intelligent Information Management, recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a visionary for its innovation and industry leadership. Offering solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Workflow Automation, Data Governance, and Artificial Intelligence, Intalio empowers organizations to optimize operations, enhance collaboration, and make data-driven decisions. Our technology ensures success in a constantly evolving digital world, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve with confidence.

About Manaika Consulting

Manaika Consulting is a digital consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses transform through innovative technologies and tailored solutions. With expertise spanning multiple industries and regions, Manaika Consulting delivers strategic guidance and implementation services that enable organizations to embrace digitalization, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600738/5492823/Intalio_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intalio-and-manaika-consulting-announce-strategic-partnership-to-expand-digital-transformation-across-france-and-africa-302547093.html

