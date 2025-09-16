Cohen & Steers, Inc.: Cohen & Steers Appoints John Gellatly as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today the appointment of John Gellatly as Senior Advisor. Based in London, Mr. Gellatly will work closely with Marc Haynes, Head of International Institutional Distribution, and Seth Laughlin, Head of Real Estate Strategy & Research, to strengthen the firm's international client relationships and develop new partnerships. He will advise clients on real estate strategy, sharing his unique perspectives and investment experience integrating listed and private assets.

Mr. Gellatly has nearly four decades' experience in real estate investing. He most recently served as CIO Real Estate for the Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) with responsibility for the oversight and management of one of the world's largest global real estate investment portfolios. Prior to ADIC, he held senior positions at Aviva Investors and BlackRock and his experiences span a breadth of roles analyzing, investing and managing real estate assets, platforms and products and across both equities and debt, public and private markets and across geographies and sectors.

Marc Haynes, Head of International Institutional Distribution, said:

"John brings a deep understanding of the challenges facing large institutional investors in real estate together with real world implementation experience. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Cohen & Steers team and look forward to benefiting from his global network and unique expertise. His appointment demonstrates our commitment to our international clients and comes at a time when many institutional investors are seeking to reposition their real estate portfolios for the new regime.John will be a great asset, both for our clients and for Cohen & Steers."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

