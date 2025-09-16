Human Appeal: Manchester charity recognises UK hero volunteers

Human Appeal's Purple Legacy Awards returned for the second year

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manchester-based humanitarian charity, Human Appeal, announced its second awards ceremony, Purple Legacy Awards 2025, that recently took place. The first was organised in 2024 to celebrate the selfless work of the charity's network of volunteers nationwide.

With 16 awards categories on the evening, the Purple Legacy Awards takes inspiration from the charity's purple logo and motto, 'here for every human'. The idea of legacy is at the heart of the ceremony and Human Appeal's work transforming lives at home and abroad.

The 2025 award categories and winners are:

Best Newcomer Award: Muhammad Imran Murtaza

Volunteer Choice Award: Ammarah Ahmed

Regional Winner North: Gundo Cissokho

Regional Winner Scotland: Sulayman Farooqi

Regional Winner Midlands: Aman Akthar

Regional Winner Wales: Sumayah Jilani

Regional Winner London & South: Ali Khalid

Best Volunteer Led Event: Sana Pervaiz

Top Intern Award: Aqsa Patel

Top UK Team Leader: Aman Akthar

Top Fundraiser North & Scotland: Sana Pervaiz

Top Fundraiser London & South: Nadia Chabah

Top Fundraiser Midlands & Wales: Zineb Laaroussi

Best Staff Volunteer: Amer Shabir

Top Region Award: The North & Scotland

CEO Lifetime Achievement Award: Sulayman Farooqi

Taking place in Manchester, the awards ceremony brought together staff and volunteers to highlight and give thanks for the work of those who volunteer their time to Human Appeal's many UK projects. Winners were chosen for their work leading Human Appeal's yearly Comedy Tour and winter coat Wrap Up campaigns, river clean ups, local fundraisers, movie nights, bake sales, street collections and much more.

'Human Appeal reached over 6.2 million people globally in 2024. Charities, and charitable giving, are the beating heart of our communities, bringing together those of all different backgrounds and faiths with the common goal of helping those less fortunate', says Hameed Al-Asaly, CEO of Human Appeal UK. 'The Purple Legacy Awards, now in their second year, are a recognition of all the hard work of those who work behind the scenes to make our vital humanitarian projects such a success. They're not only a celebration of these individuals who ask for no thanks, but also a reminder of the strength of communities to make positive change on a local and international level.'

Winners were announced on the Human Appeal websiteafter the ceremony.

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal is a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the UN. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and sustainable development programmes at home and abroad across 25 countries worldwide.

Picture of volunteers and winners - names in picture 'WINNERS AND WIDER GROUP'

Photo shows volunteers and winners at the award ceremony in Manchester: Muhammad Imran Murtaza, Abdullah Mashi Ghazalat, Hussein Al-Ajamy, Mohammed Shahzad, Mahid Tariq, Hashim Siddiqi, Maria Kalim, Isha Khan, Iszum Ali, Suhayma Hyat, Malaika Aslam, Alishba Ullah, Irza Tariq, Shadia Moussi, Sana Pervaiz, Ambreen Khan, Sulayman Farooqi, Aidan McGunnigal, Sameer Syed (Fundraising Officer, Scotland), Amira Ahmed, Gundo Cissokho

