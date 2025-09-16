Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025 11:10 Uhr
Oritain Global Limited: MEDIA RELEASE: Oritain Expands into Timber through Strategic Partnership with World Forest ID

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025, a global leader in origin verification, has announced a strategic partnership with not-for-profit World Forest ID (WFID) to scientifically verify the geographic origin of timber, supporting legal compliance and ethical sourcing.

With illegal timber accounting for up to 30% of the global trade and costing up to USD $152 billion annually, the need for trusted verification is urgent, especially ahead of the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which takes effect in December 2025.

Oritain will apply its forensic science expertise, already used across apparel, food, and agriculture, to timber, panel, and furniture products. The results of this analysis will be evaluated using WFID's Evaluation Platform, powered by a globally mapped reference database of wood samples. This enables accurate, court-admissible verification of timber origin, helping businesses navigate increasing regulatory and sustainability demands.

"This partnership supports compliance and environmental responsibility while reinforcing our mission to empower better decisions across supply chains," said Alyn Franklin, CEO of Oritain. "Together, we offer a scalable solution to protect forests and foster transparency."

WFID Executive Director Jade Saunders added, "This collaboration strips away supply chain plausible deniability and replaces it with irrefutable science. We aim to transform the way the world sources timber."

The announcement follows Oritain's acquisition of Agroisolab GmbH in Germany, expanding its global lab network and analytical capabilities. Together, Oritain and WFID set a new standard for responsible sourcing in the timber industry, delivering science-backed tools to meet evolving regulations and drive sustainability at scale.

For media inquiries, please contact: Oritain@slingstone.com

About Oritain

Oritain is a global leader in product origin verification. The company's innovative methodology, employing forensic and data science, is trusted by organizations worldwide across industries as diverse as fashion and cotton, coffee, horticulture, meat, dairy, and more. Oritain works with some of the world's leading brands to help them achieve regulatory compliance, reduce reputational risk, and meet market demand through verifying the provenance of their products.

About World Forest ID

World Forest ID works at the intersection of science and law to create the data and tools necessary for current policy initiatives, designed to control illicit trade, increase corporate disclosure, support nature-based solutions to environmental challenges, to drive meaningful change in the forest and food sectors, and achieve real world impact.


