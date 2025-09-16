Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Shuffle Digital has been appointed to lead the SEO account for Build Sydney, a portal dedicated to Off The Plan new apartments across the Sydney metropolitan region. The appointment reflects Build Sydney's growth as one of the leading property platforms focused exclusively on new apartment projects in the city.

Build Sydney continues to expand its reach in the competitive property search sector. It is the only known platform dedicated solely to off-the-plan new apartments within Sydney, offering a centralised hub for developers and buyers alike.

Edward Cooper, content specialist at Build Sydney, commented: "We have plans to capture a larger Search and LLM share of voice within the new apartments sector in the Sydney metropolitan region. To support these goals, we have enlisted Shuffle Digital as they bring proven expertise in programmatic SEO and AI-driven optimisation in Australia."

Shuffle Digital will deliver a tailored SEO program designed to increase Build Sydney's visibility and strengthen its digital presence. The agency has a strong record of delivering results for clients in property, finance, and technology. Its experience includes work with Kaleido Loans and NightCafe.

Dejan Mladenovski, CEO of Shuffle Digital, said: "Build Sydney is well-positioned as a unique player in the property sector. We are pleased to partner with them to help expand their digital footprint and visibility across search. Our focus will be on programmatic SEO strategies that can scale with their growth and deliver measurable results."

The appointment highlights the continued demand for specialised SEO and AI optimisation services in Australia's property market. It also underscores the growing importance of search visibility for developers and platforms seeking to reach homebuyers in Sydney's competitive new apartment sector.

About Shuffle Digital

Shuffle Digital is an SEO and digital optimisation agency specialising in programmatic search, AI-driven growth, and scalable strategies. Based in Australia, the agency partners with businesses across property, finance, and technology to improve digital performance and achieve measurable results.

