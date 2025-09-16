MRO Japan and Airborne Capital sign Strategic Partnership Memorandum of Understanding

Collaboration aims to develop comprehensive end-of-lease transition and MRO services across Japan and Asia

MRO Japan Co., Ltd ("MRO Japan"), a leading provider in Japan's aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector, and Airborne Capital Limited ("Airborne Capital"), a specialist aircraft lessor and asset manager, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") to form a strategic partnership to enhance MRO Japan's end-of-lease offerings for select clients in Japan and across parts of Asia.

Under the MoU, MRO Japan and Airborne Capital will jointly offer the complete suite of advisory services including records review, supply chain management, and project planning for end-of-lease transitions. Building on its many years of experience in the aircraft leasing and asset management market, Airborne Capital will contribute project management and technical capabilities supported by AI technologies, while MRO Japan will focus on providing MRO expertise and regional market access.

End-of-lease transitions represents complex transactions involving multiple stakeholders, with significant financial implications for airlines. According to IBA's Redelivery Survey 2023, airlines face average unplanned cost overruns of approximately USD 2 million for narrowbody aircraft transitions and up to USD 4.5 million for widebody aircraft transitions.

Mr. Yasufumi Yukawa, CEO of MRO Japan, commented: "We are very excited about this strategic partnership with Airborne Capital and are committed to achieving success together in the growing end-of-lease market in the region."

Mr. Ramki Sundaram, CEO of Airborne Capital, added: "This strategic partnership reflects our continued commitment to Japan and further demonstrates the breadth of services and capabilities Airborne Capital offers to support our customers."

About Airborne Capital:

Airborne Capital is a specialist aircraft leasing and asset management business that acts as the bridge between investors seeking bespoke aviation investments, and airlines plus lessors requiring differentiated aircraft capital solutions and advisory services.

Headquartered in Ireland and founded in 2017, Airborne Capital has a presence in Shannon, Dublin, London, New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo. It manages over US$2 billion of aircraft assets through active relationships with a global set of investors. Airborne Capital is substantially owned by the management of the group.

For additional information about Airborne Capital, visit: https://www.airborne.capital

About MRO Japan:

Headquartered in Naha, Okinawa, MRO Japan was established in 2015, marking a significant milestone in the region's aviation industry. Originally commencing operations at Osaka Airport with 180 employees, MRO Japan later relocated its business to Naha Airport in 2019 for its second start-up phase. Supported by investments from various companies, including local businesses within Okinawa Prefecture, MRO Japan has experienced remarkable growth and expansion. With an annual revenue surpassing 4 billion yen, MRO Japan achieved profitability the elimination of accumulated losses ahead of schedule. Presently, The company boasts a total workforce of 470 employees, with over 90% of newly hired regular employees native to Okinawa Prefecture.

For additional information about MRO Japan, visit: https://www.mrojpn.co.jp/en

