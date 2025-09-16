Canyon Resources has released a definitive feasibility study (DFS) on the Minim Martap bauxite project in Cameroon, confirming its attractive economics. The study provides up-to-date operating and capital cost estimates, as well as the revised staged ramp up to an expanded capacity of 10Mtpa. The project has been largely de-risked, with funds secured to commence production in Q1 CY26. This puts the company in a strong position to capitalise on the attractive bauxite market fundamentals.

