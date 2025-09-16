Conga Appoints Richard Boylan as President and Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned SaaS leader brings more than two decades of experience driving scale, operational excellence and growth

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Conga , the market leader?at the forefront of AI-powered innovation in CPQ, CLM, and Document Automation, today announced the appointment of Richard Boylan as its President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Boylan will be responsible for aligning Conga's strategic vision with execution, ensuring operational efficiency, and driving scalable growth as the company continues to expand its global footprint.

Boylan joins Conga with more than 20 years of leadership experience building and scaling high-growth SaaS organizations. Most recently, he served as President and General Manager of the Wellbeing business unit at Personify Health, following its creation through the merger of Virgin Pulse and HealthComp. Prior to that, Boylan served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Virgin Pulse, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the business from a startup into the global leader in digital health and wellbeing, serving 24 million users worldwide.

"As a longtime partner and friend, I've seen firsthand Richard's ability to listen, learn, and translate strategy into action that delivers measurable impact," said Conga CEO Dave Osborne. "His track record in scaling operations while fostering a strong culture of integrity and accountability will be invaluable as we build the next phase of Conga's growth."

Boylan's leadership philosophy centers on mutual respect, transparency, and delivering on commitments-principles that mirror Conga's customer-first culture. He and Osborne previously worked together in the same CEO/COO partnership at Virgin Pulse during a period of high growth and transformation, a dynamic they look forward to replicating at Conga across service, support, partner, and offshoring teams under Boylan's leadership.

"It's an honor to join Conga at such an exciting time for the business," said Boylan. "Dave and I have complementary skillsets that create a strong foundation for growth. His role is to set the vision and direction for the company, and mine is to ensure flawless execution against that vision. I'm eager to listen, learn, and identify high-impact opportunities that will advance Conga's mission to deliver AI-powered solutions that transform how businesses operate."

Boylan earned his degree from Liverpool John Moores University and currently resides in Massachusetts with his family.

About Conga

The Conga Advantage Platform is chosen worldwide to accelerate the journey to become a more connected, intelligent business. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Powered by a unified data model and purpose-built AI, Conga helps companies achieve a unique advantage-one built on seamless connection, actionable intelligence, and scalable growth.?

Conga delivers an advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.?

