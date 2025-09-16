Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 12:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emergency Technical Decon Earns Updated UL Certification for New Portland, OR Location

PORTLAND, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Emergency Technical Decon (ETD), a leading independent service provider (ISP) of firefighter turnout gear decontamination, inspection, and repair, is proud to announce that its newly opened Portland, Oregon facility has officially received UL certification to NFPA 1851 (2025 edition) standards.

Emergency Technical Decon

Emergency Technical Decon

This designation confirms that ETD's operations meet the latest compliance requirements for gear cleaning and maintenance, as set forth by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). ETD is the first UL-verified ISP in North America to meet NFPA 1851 standard, which governs selection, care, and maintenance of both structural firefighting gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

Emergency Technical Decon CEO Ryan Burchnell added, "We're proud to carry the weight of UL verification along with the recent ETD Portland launch because it speaks directly to our mission. This isn't just about checking a compliance box. It's about delivering trusted, science-backed solutions for departments who are serious about cancer prevention, gear longevity, and protecting their crews long-term."

"Firefighters across the Pacific Northwest now have access to a fully certified, PFAS-removal-focused cleaning provider right in their region," said Mike Duyck. CEO of Hughes Fire Equipment and retired Fire Chief of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. "This certification reinforces ETD's commitment to health-forward, standards-driven decontamination that protects responders and their gear."

The Portland facility operates using Liquid CO2+ cleaning technology, which removes up to 84% of PFAS and is proven to be gentler on gear materials, extending garment life while eliminating harmful chemical buildup. This advanced process not only meets NFPA standards, but it also surpasses traditional water-extraction techniques in both safety and sustainability.

ETD's certification was completed following a rigorous on-site audit by UL Solutions, which verified all procedures, documentation, traceability systems, and equipment performance.

About Emergency Technical Decon (ETD):

Emergency Technical Decon (ETD) is a full-service National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1851 verified ISP providing service to fire departments for advanced cleaning, inspection, and repair of firefighter turnout gear utilizing liquid CO2 for complete decontamination. With facilities in Eagan, MN and Portland, OR, ETD provides best-in-class gear cleaning, repair, and inspection services focused on cancer prevention and NFPA compliance. For more information, visit www.etdecon.com.

Contact Information

Louie Deraita
Director of Communications and Marketing, Emergency Technical Decon & Emergent
lderaita@etdecon.com
541-661-2198

.

SOURCE: Emergency Technical Decon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/emergency-technical-decon-earns-updated-ul-certification-for-new-portland-or-location-1073442

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.