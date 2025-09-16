Emergency Technical Decon Earns Updated UL Certification for New Portland, OR Location

PORTLAND, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Emergency Technical Decon (ETD), a leading independent service provider (ISP) of firefighter turnout gear decontamination, inspection, and repair, is proud to announce that its newly opened Portland, Oregon facility has officially received UL certification to NFPA 1851 (2025 edition) standards.

This designation confirms that ETD's operations meet the latest compliance requirements for gear cleaning and maintenance, as set forth by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). ETD is the first UL-verified ISP in North America to meet NFPA 1851 standard, which governs selection, care, and maintenance of both structural firefighting gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA).

Emergency Technical Decon CEO Ryan Burchnell added, "We're proud to carry the weight of UL verification along with the recent ETD Portland launch because it speaks directly to our mission. This isn't just about checking a compliance box. It's about delivering trusted, science-backed solutions for departments who are serious about cancer prevention, gear longevity, and protecting their crews long-term."

"Firefighters across the Pacific Northwest now have access to a fully certified, PFAS-removal-focused cleaning provider right in their region," said Mike Duyck. CEO of Hughes Fire Equipment and retired Fire Chief of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. "This certification reinforces ETD's commitment to health-forward, standards-driven decontamination that protects responders and their gear."

The Portland facility operates using Liquid CO2+ cleaning technology, which removes up to 84% of PFAS and is proven to be gentler on gear materials, extending garment life while eliminating harmful chemical buildup. This advanced process not only meets NFPA standards, but it also surpasses traditional water-extraction techniques in both safety and sustainability.

ETD's certification was completed following a rigorous on-site audit by UL Solutions, which verified all procedures, documentation, traceability systems, and equipment performance.

About Emergency Technical Decon (ETD):

Emergency Technical Decon (ETD) is a full-service National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1851 verified ISP providing service to fire departments for advanced cleaning, inspection, and repair of firefighter turnout gear utilizing liquid CO2 for complete decontamination. With facilities in Eagan, MN and Portland, OR, ETD provides best-in-class gear cleaning, repair, and inspection services focused on cancer prevention and NFPA compliance. For more information, visit www.etdecon.com.

