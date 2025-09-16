International SOS, a global leader in security and health risk management services, and SAF Aerogroup, a leading European operator of mission-critical aviation services, are proud to announce a strategic collaboration focused on saving lives through revolutionising global Medical Evacuation in all domains.

Together, SAF Aerogroup and International SOS will offer a range of on-demand aero-medical services and capabilities, including medical evacuation, disaster relief, crisis response and humanitarian support enhanced by robust on-the-ground medical capabilities. The partnership will focus on the delivery of medical excellence in all Medical Evacuation models, including standby, capacity enhancement and sustained surge support with global Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) capability.

These services will be of support to organisations including the military, humanitarians, government civilians, and corporate clients across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Pacific.

The partnership will also be able to provide security evacuation support.

Antoine Multon, General Manager, Europe, Government Services at International SOS, comments, "Our collaboration enables fast deployment and reactivity, providing flexibility for crisis and critical missions. Both our organisations are committed to maintaining high quality of service, availability, responsiveness, and mission enablement, with the protecting and saving of lives at our core."

Jean-Louis Camus, Co-CEO of SAF Aerogroup, said, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing high-quality, turnkey services, safeguarding lives and protecting populations through high-value aviation services, incorporating advanced medical support and cutting-edge technologies, in support of governments, local authorities, and international organisations."

Through this collaboration, SAF Aerogroup and its subsidiary, Starlite Aviation, will provide rotary and fixed-wing aircraft equipped with valid operating licenses and ancillary flight permits, ensuring compliance with EASA and SACAA standards. Its highly skilled pilots, co-pilots, and aero engineers will be supported by comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as personnel training capabilities for their full spectrum of services. Additionally, SAF Aerogroup will supply fixed medical equipment and resupply capabilities, enhancing the operational readiness of MedEvac missions.

International SOS will complement these offerings by providing medical staffing for MedEvac teams, including flight doctors, flight nurses, and paramedics adhering to EURAMI standards. The integration of International SOS medical and assistance services will ensure seamless coordination and delivery of care. Furthermore, International SOS will work with its extensive network to supply medical equipment, pharmaceutical products, consumables, and resupply capabilities, ensuring that MedEvac operations are equipped to handle any medical emergency.

About the International SOS Group of Companies; 40 years of saving lives

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of protecting and saving lives. Wherever you are, we deliver customised security risk management, health and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of a security incident, epidemic, extreme weather or any other business-disrupting event, we provide an immediate response, giving you and your workforce peace of mind. We uniquely combine industry-leading technology with expertise in security, medical and logistics to deliver prevention programmes that offer real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground support.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group has been saving lives for 40 years. Headquartered in London and Singapore, we are trusted by over 9,000 organisations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500, as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 13,000 global experts stand with you to provide support and assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, over 110 languages, 24/7, 365 days a year.

We help protect your people and your organisation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, your organisation can fulfil its Duty of Care responsibilities and fortify its business continuity.

To strengthen your resilience, we are at your fingertips; internationalsos.com.

About SAF Aerogroup

SAF Aerogroup is a leading air operator in the mission aviation sector.

Specialising in complex helicopter operations, the group places rescue at the heart of its DNA, with recognised expertise in mountain rescue, helicopter EMS, fire-fighting and humanitarian/logistics operations.

SAF Aerogroup helps to protect people and the environment in Europe, the Indian Ocean, Africa and Latin America, with a versatile fleet and more than 600 employees.

The group also includes entities dedicated to high-precision lifting, aeronautical maintenance and pilot technician training, ensuring complete control of the high added-value air services chain, on behalf of governments, local authorities and international organisations.

https://safaerogroup.com/

