New Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer Will Advance Immersive's Unified Platform, Immersive One, Helping Organizations "Be Ready" for Cyber Threats

Immersive, the leader in cyber resilience, today announced the appointment of Aniket Menon as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Thanos Karpouzis as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to its executive leadership team. These critical additions will support innovation in Immersive One, the company's unified cyber readiness platform, and reinforce Immersive's mission to help organizations be ready for cyber threats through its AI-powered, evidence based Prove, Improve, Benchmark, and Report (PIBR) approach.

Both c-suite leaders bring deep expertise that aligns with Immersive's vision for advancing enterprise cyber resilience:

Aniket Menon is a cybersecurity product leader with over 15 years of experience at the intersection of security, technology, and infrastructure. Previously serving as VP of Product at Rapid7, Menon unified the company's security operations platform and launched products spanning exposure management, detection and response, and cloud security, delivering measurable improvements in enterprise security programs.

is a cybersecurity product leader with over 15 years of experience at the intersection of security, technology, and infrastructure. Previously serving as VP of Product at Rapid7, Menon unified the company's security operations platform and launched products spanning exposure management, detection and response, and cloud security, delivering measurable improvements in enterprise security programs. Thanos Karpouzis brings over 15 years of software industry experience, with a proven track record of innovation and delivering products that address critical customer needs. He previously served as Vice President of Engineering at Immersive, and before that was CTO at CoachHub, where he launched Aimy-the first commercial AI Leadership Coach-expanding the company's personalized coaching capabilities. Prior to CoachHub, Karpouzis served as an engineering lead for Babbel and drove its learner apps product to become the world's highest-grossing language-learning app, earning "Top Developer" and "Best Apps of the Year" recognition from Google Play and the App Store.

"Aniket and Thanos are visionary leaders who bring the expertise we need to accelerate Immersive One's technology and platform, ensuring organizations are prepared for whatever threats may arise," said Mark Schmitz, CEO of Immersive. "Their leadership will be pivotal as we scale our capabilities and expand our product portfolio to deliver solutions that help customers transform cybersecurity from a reactive necessity into a proactive, data-driven business function, equipping teams at every level to measure, improve, and prove their readiness."

With these appointments, Immersive is accelerating innovation in Immersive One's role-specific training, simulations, ranges, and cyber drills, helping organizations protect their business, prove resilience to stakeholders, and adapt faster than the threats they face.

How the Immersive One Platform Works

Immersive One is a unified platform that equips organizations to Prove, Improve, Benchmark, and Report their cyber resilience. The platform allows cyber leaders to prove whether their technical teams, business leadership, and wider workforce are prepared for the next cyber incident with upskilling and exercises that benchmark readiness while also addressing compliance with regulations. With the data and insights that come from these exercises, leaders can then improve individual skill levels with targeted programs, rooted in individual performance data. Aligned with MITRE ATT&CK and other frameworks, Adaptive Intelligence Programs ensure organizations can prove cyber resilience with reports that back it up. Whether facing new regulations, board scrutiny, or real-world attacks, Immersive One turns people-readiness into a continuous, evidence based practice.

About Immersive

Immersive, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, helps your organization continuously prove and improve its ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Tailored to individual roles, our approach ensures your organization is always ready for an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the opportunities and challenges posed by AI. With a relentless focus on evidence, Immersive provides unmatched visibility into your cyber resilience. Through a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and the entire workforce, we empower your organization to Be Ready for what's next.

Immersive is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

