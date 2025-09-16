Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
China International Import Expo (CIIE): The Upcoming 8th CIIE: Countdown to Global Opportunities and Collaboration

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) drawing nearer, preparations are accelerating across all fronts. As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, the CIIE has consistently provided a stage for governments, businesses and international organizations to expand cooperation and unlock new opportunities in China's dynamic market.


CIIE Wins Global Praise

At the United Nations Global Development Initiative Seminar in Geneva, the CIIE was endorsed as the gateway linking China and the global economy. UN officials noted that the Expo has become a premier platform for debuting global products, unveiling cutting-edge technologies and advancing innovative services, while demonstrating China's commitment to openness, sustainable growth and inclusive development.

Preparations in Full Swing

This year's event is taking shape with wide international participation. So far, more than 50 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Country Pavilion, reflecting global recognition of the Expo's value. Overseas companies are showing robust enthusiasm: exhibition bookings have already exceeded 330,000 square meters. Notably, 170 overseas enterprises and 27 institutions will appear as eight-time full-attendance exhibitors, continuing their long-standing engagement with the CIIE.

Comprehensive Corporate Pavilion

The Corporate Pavilion will again showcase six major sectors.

From frontier technologies and sustainable solutions featured at CIIE-TECH, to global food and agricultural products presented at CIIE-FOOD, the Expo emphasizes both innovation and daily consumer needs.

Emerging industries will take center stage in CIIE-NOVA, while CIIE-MOVE introduces future-oriented mobility solutions. Meanwhile, CIIE-LIFESTYLE highlights premium consumer goods under the vision of "Better Quality, Better Life".

Together, these areas offer participants a broad spectrum of opportunities to engage with China and strengthen global cooperation.

As the countdown continues, the 8th CIIE warmly invites exhibitors and professional visitors worldwide to join this landmark event in Shanghai this November.

Exhibitors may register here: https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/new/register?locale=en®isterFrom=no. Professional visitors can pre-book here: https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/visitor/pre-book?locale=en.

The 8th CIIE is ready to play a vital role in revitalizing multilateral cooperation and advancing a more open global economy.

Contact: Ms. Cui Yan Tel.: 0086-21-968888 Email: exhibition@ciie.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772655/The_Upcoming_8th_CIIE_Countdown_to_Global_Opportunities_and_Collaboration.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-upcoming-8th-ciie-countdown-to-global-opportunities-and-collaboration-302556212.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
