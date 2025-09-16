Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 12:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.: wire & Tube China 2026 International Recruitment Starts, Creating a One-Stop Business Platform for the Wire and Tube Industry in Asia

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 21-24, 2026, wire & Tube China 2026 will once again be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The two exhibitions, organized by Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute Co., Ltd., Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Metallurgical Council of the China Council for the Promotion of Int'l Trade (MC-CCPIT), held together, are expected to cover a total exhibition area of over 115,000 square meters, attracting more than 1,600 exhibitors from around the world. This will help create an efficient, collaborative industry ecosystem, driving the deep integration and high-quality development of the wire and cable, as well as the tube and pipe industries.

Deep Integration of International Resources to Build Global Platform Influence

As an important part of the international wire and tube exhibition series in Düsseldorf, Germany, wire & Tube China has always adhered to its international development direction. The previous edition of the exhibition attracted 53,173 professional visitors from 99 countries and regions, with an increasing proportion of overseas buyers. It is expected that the number of visitors in 2026 will exceed 55,000. By then, wire China 2026 will feature even stronger national and regional pavilions, including Germany, Italy, Austria, France, and China Taiwan, showcasing globally renowned brands and cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, several international industry organizations and leading enterprises have confirmed their participation, further enhancing the exhibition's global influence and procurement capabilities.

At the same time, the Tube China exhibition will feature three major sub-industry exhibitions on-site: Thermprocess China, Saw and Laser Cutting China, and the newly launched Nonferrous Metals China. The collaboration of multiple exhibitions will provide comprehensive coverage from raw materials, machinery and equipment, auxiliary technologies to finished products, creating a one-stop procurement and industry networking platform for visitors.

A Series of Engaging Forums to Spark Industry Dialogue

wire China:

- China Wire and Cable Industry Conference

- Wire and Cable Technical Exchange Meeting (Wire and Cable Forum)

- Top 100 Most Competitive Enterprises in China's Wire and Cable industry in 2026

- Theme Route Tour for Dedicated Products.

Tube China:

- China International Steel Tube and Pipe Summit

Join the winner! wire & Tube China 2026 will be waiting for your visit in Shanghai in September next year!

For more details about the exhibition, please visit:

wire China: www.wirechina.net/en

Tube China: www.tubechina.net/en

CONTACT: charlotte.shi@mds.cn

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wire--tube-china-2026-international-recruitment-starts-creating-a-one-stop-business-platform-for-the-wire-and-tube-industry-in-asia-302557137.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.