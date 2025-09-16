Industrial Oxygen Generator Market worth $12.47 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Industrial Oxygen Generator Market by Gas Type and Flow Rate (Industrial oxygen, Medical Oxygen), Size (Stationary, Portable), Design (Cylinder, Plug & Play), Technology (Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Based Generator, Membrane-Based Generator, Cryogenic-Based Industrial Generator), End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", industrial oxygen generator market is expected to reach USD 12.47 billion in 2030 from USD 8.36 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2030.

Several factors are powering the growth of the industrial oxygen generator market. One factor is from developing economies, particularly in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, where demand for industrial oxygen generators is driven by the rapid development of industries, including chemical & petrochemical, medical & healthcare, metal processing & mining, and aquaculture. Another factor is that industries such as metal fabrication, glass manufacturing, and wastewater treatment are increasingly adopting oxygen generator systems, as on-site oxygen supply enhances process efficiency, improves product quality, and reduces operational costs, making them a preferred alternative to conventional bulk oxygen delivery methods.

The industrial oxygen generator market is expanding, driven by its growing adoption across sectors such as healthcare, metals, chemicals, and wastewater treatment. In healthcare, oxygen generators provide a continuous, high-purity supply for medical use, ensuring reliability and safety. In industrial settings, they enhance combustion efficiency, improve product quality, and support environmentally friendly processes by reducing emissions. The shift toward on-site generation over bulk oxygen deliveries is fueled by cost savings, operational flexibility, and reduced logistical challenges. Advancements in PSA, VPSA, and cryogenic technologies are further broadening application potential.

The cryogenic-based industrial oxygen generator segment is expected to register the second fastest-growing CAGR in terms of value in the industrial oxygen generator market during the forecast period.

Cryogenic oxygen generators play a critical role in high-demand industrial environments by producing ultra-high-purity oxygen through the liquefaction and distillation of air at extremely low temperatures, typically around -300°F. This technology is indispensable in sectors such as metallurgy, chemical processing, glass manufacturing, and energy production, where oxygen is required to enhance combustion efficiency, improve product quality, and drive precise chemical reactions. Leading manufacturers like Linde Engineering deploy advanced double-column rectification systems capable of delivering both pure oxygen and nitrogen streams to tight specification tolerances. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., with its PRISM Cryogenic Oxygen Generators, combines the high capacity of cryogenic distillation exceeding 500 metric tons per day at 99.5% purity with modular plant designs that reduce capital investment and simplify scalability.

The chemicals & petrochemicals end-use is expected to have the second-highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

In the chemicals & petrochemicals sector, oxygen generators are designed to deliver large, continuous volumes of high-purity oxygen essential for oxidation processes, synthesis reactions, and efficiency improvements in high-temperature combustion systems. Manufacturers in this segment engineer solutions to operate under demanding industrial conditions, with a focus on maximizing uptime, minimizing energy consumption, and integrating automation to synchronize oxygen supply with process demands. Air Liquide's UPOX VSA oxygen generators, with capacities ranging from 120 Nm³/hr to 600 Nm³/hr, provide flexible, on-site solutions for chemical production environments requiring consistent oxygen purity and pressure stability. Across the market, manufacturers are enhancing performance through advanced process controls, predictive maintenance capabilities, and energy optimization technologies, enabling chemical and petrochemical operators to reduce operating costs while meeting stringent product quality and environmental compliance standards.

South America is expected to register the second fastest-growing CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

South America is the second fastest-growing market for industrial oxygen generators, largely due to a combination of industrial expansion, infrastructure development, and healthcare needs. Rapid growth in sectors such as mining, metals, oil & gas, and chemicals is driving demand for a reliable oxygen supply to enhance production efficiency and meet environmental regulations. The region's strong mining industry, especially in countries such as Brazil, Chile, and Peru, relies heavily on oxygen for metal refining and processing. Additionally, increasing investments in wastewater treatment and aquaculture are boosting adoption, as oxygen generators provide a cost-effective, on-site solution compared to bulk deliveries. Healthcare demand is another significant factor, with countries in the region upgrading hospital infrastructure and oxygen delivery systems after lessons learned from recent medical supply shortages. Governments and private players are also showing a preference for on-site generation to reduce reliance on imported liquid oxygen and avoid logistical challenges in remote areas. Furthermore, supportive policies, foreign investments, and technology transfer from global manufacturers are accelerating market penetration, making South America one of the most dynamic regions for industrial oxygen generator adoption.

Key Players

Prominent companies include Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Linde plc (UK), OXYMAT (Denmark), CAIRE Inc. (US), INMATEC GaseTechnologie GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Oxygen Generating Systems International (US), PCI Gases (US), GENERON (US), and SYSADVANCE (Portugal), among others.

