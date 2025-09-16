Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Webcast Investor Day on September 17

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, today announced that it will host its 2025 Investor Day on September 17, 2025. The presentation will begin at 9 a.m. (ET) and is expected to end at approximately Noon (ET).

The event will be hosted by James Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and include presentations from other members of the Company's executive leadership team followed by a Q&A discussion. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/, in the "News and Events" section, under "Events and Presentations." Participants are encouraged to preregisteron the Company's newsroom and log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event and will be archived for one year.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest company news.

CONTACT:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323