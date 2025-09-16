Alligator Bioscience AB announces preliminary outcome of exercise of warrants series TO 13

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX)

The exercise period for warrants series TO 13 ("TO 13") in Alligator Bioscience AB ("Alligator Bioscience" or the "Company") ended on 15 September 2025. The preliminary outcome indicates that a total of 8,903,880,000 TO 13 were exercised for subscription of 8,903,880 new ordinary shares for approximately SEK 27.8 million, corresponding to an exercise rate of approximately 90.6 percent. The final outcome will be published in a separate press release.

The exercise period for TO 13 took place during the period 1 - 15 September 2025. One thousand (1,000) TO 13 entitled the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 3.12 per share. The preliminary outcome indicates that 8,903,880,000TO 13, corresponding to approximately 90.6 percent of all TO 13, were exercised for subscription of a total of 8,903,880 ordinary shares. The preliminary outcome thus indicates that the Company will receive approximately SEK 27.8 million before issue costs.

The final outcome will be published in a separate press release which is expected to be announced on 17 September 2025.

Advisers

Vator Securities AB acts as Sole Global Coordinator and bookrunner in connection with the rights issue in which TO 13 were issued (the " Rights Issue ") and Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. acts as financial adviser to Alligator Bioscience in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to Alligator Bioscience in connection with the Rights Issue. Vator Securities AB acts as the issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 24-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe for or otherwise trade in shares, warrants or other securities in Alligator Bioscience. The invitation to the persons concerned to subscribe for units consisting of ordinary shares, warrants series TO 12 and warrants series TO 13 in Alligator Bioscience has only been made through the prospectus published by Alligator Bioscience on 24 January 2025. The prospectus has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has been published on the Company's website, www.alligatorbioscience.com.

Since Alligator Bioscience is considered to conduct protection-worthy activities according to the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act ( Sw. lag (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar), the exercise of warrants for subscription of ordinary shares may require review by the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). More information about this can be found on the Company's website, www.alligatorbioscience.com.

