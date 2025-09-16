Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025 12:30 Uhr
Vantage Shines as Titanium Sponsor at Money Expo Chile 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets proudly participated as a Titanium Sponsor at Money Expo Chile 2025, one of the country's first major financial expo, held at Espacio Riesco in Santiago on August 27-28, 2025.

The expo provided a platform for Vantage to connect with fintech experts, brokers, and technology providers, strengthening its presence within the financial technology and brokerage sector. Vantage was honored with the "Most Trusted Broker 2025" award, in recognition of its commitment to transparency, reliability, and client trust.

Vantage Shines as Titanium Sponsor at Money Expo Chile 2025

On the main stage, Raúl Cabrera, Business Development Manager at Vantage, delivered a keynote titled "The Future of the LATAM Trader: Business, Community, Impact", where he explored regional trends shaping the trading landscape. Rodrigo Martínez, Business Development Team Lead, participated in a panel discussion on "AI Integration Strategies in Trading Operations", offering perspectives on how emerging technologies particularly artificial intelligence are transforming trading practices.

Vantage Shines as Titanium Sponsor at Money Expo Chile 2025

During the event, attendees engaged in an interactive roulette activity, where they had the opportunity to win official Vantage merchandise, vouchers, or participate in a trivia contest for exclusive prizes.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, commented: "Being recognized as the 'Most Trusted Broker' award at Money Expo Chile reflects our dedication to transparency and strong industry relationships. Money Expo Chile was an important milestone for us to showcase not only our innovation but also the trust we've worked hard to earn."

Vantage remains committed to empowering the trading community through education, innovation and transparency. Visit Vantage Markets, to stay updated on future events and initiatives.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, a recommendation, an offer, or solicitation to buy or sell any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are strongly advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance placed on the information presented is strictly at the reader's own risk.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773887/Vantage_Shines_Titanium_Sponsor_Money_Expo_Chile_2025.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773888/Vantage_Shines_Titanium_Sponsor_Money_Expo_Chile_2025_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-shines-as-titanium-sponsor-at-money-expo-chile-2025-302557500.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
