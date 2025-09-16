Press Release: WISeSat.Space announced at Paris Space Week the Launch this fourth quarter with a World First: SEALCOIN Exchange from Space Opening the Way for Blockchain Transactions in Orbit

Geneva, Switzerland and Paris, France September 16 , 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that its subsidiary SEALCOIN AG will achieve a historic milestone in late-2025 with the launch of a new WISeSat Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite supporting the first-ever satellite-enabled blockchain transaction using SEALCOIN.

SEALCOIN Demonstrates Satellite-Enabled IoT Transactions Using WISeSat LEO Constellation

Pushing the Frontiers of TIoT with Secure, Decentralized Microtransactions Beyond Terrestrial Limits

This breakthrough marks a world first: the ability to conduct a secure value exchange directly from space, enabling a new era of decentralized IoT economies that extend beyond terrestrial infrastructure.

Building on a recently unveiled Proof of Concept (PoC), SEALCOIN has successfully demonstrated the integration of blockchain-based value exchange with IoT devices through satellite communications. By leveraging the WISeSat LEO constellation and the FOSSA IoT platform, SEALCOIN enables microtransaction-driven data exchanges between fully off-the-grid IoT devices, each cryptographically signed at the source to guarantee integrity and trust.

How it Works

1. Off-Grid Device Initiates the TransactionA remote IoT device without terrestrial connectivity creates a blockchain transaction, signing it securely inside its onboard Secure Element to ensure authenticity and integrity. 2. Satellite Relay to a Connected PeerThe signed transaction is sent via the WISeSat constellation to a second IoT device with terrestrial network access. 3. Verification and Blockchain ExecutionThe receiving device validates the transaction and submits it directly to the Hedera network for settlement, acting as a trusted bridge between the off-grid device and the blockchain. 4. Data Returned Through SpaceOnce the transaction is confirmed on-chain, the second device transmits the requested data back to the originating off-grid device via satellite, completing the secure, autonomous machine-to-machine exchange.

This first-of-its-kind demonstration proves the feasibility of secure, decentralized, satellite-enabled data transactions between machines in remote or infrastructure-deficient regions. Potential applications span smart agriculture, environmental monitoring, autonomous logistics, and defense systems--sectors where reliable connectivity is critical but often unavailable.

Roadmap: From Proof of Concept to "Satellite-as-a-Service"

The upcoming satellite launch represents Phase One of SEALCOIN's space integration roadmap. Future iterations will embed SEALCOIN capabilities directly within satellites at the silicon level using Secure Element technology, creating a foundation for autonomous, spaceborne infrastructure that actively participates in decentralized digital economies.

"Our goal with SEALCOIN has always been to make transactional IoT borderless, scalable, and secure," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey Group. "With this milestone, we've expanded that vision into space, opening the door to solutions for regions with no cellular or terrestrial coverage. This launch sets the stage for a new economy--secure, decentralized, and space-enabled."

Toward a Borderless, Resilient IoT Economy

SEALCOIN's modular architecture supports a plug-and-play integration model, allowing interoperability with diverse sensors and satellite operators. This flexibility positions SEALCOIN as the backbone for a truly global, device-to-device IoT economy--resilient by design, autonomous in execution, and borderless in scope.

The upcoming launch will further strengthen WISeKey's leadership at the intersection of cybersecurity, blockchain, IoT, and space technology. This next-generation satellite model will enhance the current constellation with advanced technological innovations, incorporating features such as:

This next-generation satellite model is designed to significantly enhance the capabilities of the current constellation through a series of advanced technological innovations. These improvements will unlock higher performance, greater resilience, and broader application potential. Among the key features being integrated are:

Software-defined radio technology, allowing flexible in-orbit reconfiguration and adaptation to evolving communication standards, thereby ensuring long-term relevance and efficiency.

Higher data rate communications, enabling faster, more robust, and more secure data transfer to support demanding IoT and cybersecurity applications.but also establishes SEALCOIN as the first digital token to transact from orbit, heralding a new era of space-enabled decentralized finance.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

