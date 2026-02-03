Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey to ConnectWISeRobot.CH to the WISeSat.Space Constellation protected by SEALSQ Post-Quantum Cryptography

WISeKey to ConnectWISeRobot.CH to the WISeSat.Space Constellation protected by SEALSQ Post-Quantum Cryptography;

The Robot PoC will be showcased at WISeKEY's CEO Carlos Moreira's next public appearance in France at Tech & Fest

Video link is available at https://youtube.com/shorts/XsVQlcDtfTQ

Geneva, Switzerland - February 3, 2026 -WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that during the next WISeSat launch scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, it will be demonstrating the connection of its WISeRobot to the WISeSat.Space satellite constellation through a post-quantum cryptography (PQC)-secured communication link provided by its subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. This PoC marks a world-first in robotics, combining space-based connectivity, quantum-resilient cybersecurity, secure digital identity, and value-centric artificial intelligence within a single autonomous system.

The WISeRobot Project is an ambitious initiative that aims to create the world's first post-quantum-secure robot explicitly designed to embed human values at its core. It will illustrate the convergence of advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, secure semiconductors, decentralized technologies, and ethical governance, with the objective of ensuring that intelligent machines evolve in alignment with humanity rather than independently of it.

By leveraging the WISeSat.Space constellation, WISeRobot will gain access to resilient, sovereign, and secure satellite communications protected against both classical and future quantum threats. The connection will be secured using post-quantum-ready cryptographic technologies embedded directly into the hardware and software architecture, ensuring the integrity, authenticity, and confidentiality of data exchanges across terrestrial and space-based infrastructures.

At the heart of WISeRobot concept will be the secure digital identity anchored in post-quantum-resistant chips that provide cryptographic roots of trust. These roots of trust will protect the robot's identity, communications, decision-making processes, and software integrity throughout its entire lifecycle. Security, accountability, and privacy are not to be treated as optional features, but as intrinsic properties of the system by design.

In addition, WISeRobot will integrate a native SEALCOIN wallet, enabling secure machine-to-machine (M2M) payments and economic interactions. This capability will allow WISeRobot to autonomously authenticate, transact, and settle services with other machines, devices, and digital infrastructures in a trusted and quantum-resilient manner. The integration of secure identity, post-quantum cryptography, and programmable payments lays the foundation for a new class of autonomous economic agents operating safely within regulated and auditable environments.

Beyond technological resilience, WISeRobot project has been conceived around a value-aware robotic platform vision. Human values such as dignity, fairness, transparency, justice, compassion, and respect for privacy are translated into concrete technical mechanisms, including value-aligned datasets, human-in-the-loop and human-in-command training models, explainable and auditable decision pathways, and enforceable ethical constraints governing autonomous behavior in real-world environments.

A defining feature of the project is verifiable identity and accountability. Each WISeRobot instance will be endowed with a secure digital identity that enables authenticated interactions with humans and other machines, traceability of actions, and compliance with regulatory, legal, and ethical frameworks. This approach ensures that responsibility remains clearly attributable at all times and that meaningful human oversight is preserved, even in highly autonomous operational contexts.

The WISeRobot Project also serves as a living laboratory for governance and policy innovation, supporting emerging international standards for trustworthy AI and robotics. It aligns with global efforts to establish ethical frameworks for artificial intelligence, including initiatives aimed at defining an ethical "constitution for AI" grounded in centuries of human wisdom and universal values.

The connection of WISeRobot to the WISeSat.Space constellation via a PQC-secured link, combined with secure digital identity and machine-to-machine payments, aims to demonstrates that the future of robotics does not require a trade-off between performance and principles. By integrating post-quantum security, satellite-based connectivity, decentralized economic capabilities, and human-centric AI, WISeRobot hopes to set a new global reference for intelligent machines that are powerful, resilient, economically autonomous, and fundamentally aligned with human dignity and trust.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO WISeKey and SEALSQ said "We are incrementally expanding the capabilities of WISeRobot.CH, teaching it to perform new functions and reason at increasingly advanced levels. As part of its evolution, the robot is also being enriched with all content generated during our Davos roundtables, events in which WISeRobot actively participated, allowing it to internalize high-level technological, geopolitical, and ethical discussions. At the same time, we are actively working on integrating the QS7001 and connecting WISeRobot directly to the WISeSat constellation, providing secure, resilient, and sovereign communications. An advanced AI module has also been installed, enabling WISeRobot to answer expert-level questions related to post-quantum cryptography, quantum technologies, and cybersecurity."

This Ai upgrade will be publicly demonstrated during the keynote I will deliver in Grenoble at the TechFest event in Grenoble this week https://www.tech-fest.fr/en.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



Press and Investor Contacts