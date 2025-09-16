U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates Sport and Style as Official Apparel Sponsor of the 2025 Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup

Sports Brand Supports Germany's High-Goal Polo Event for Sixth Consecutive Year

BERLIN, GERMANY AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly partnered as the Official Jersey and Apparel Sponsor of the Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup, also known as the German High-Goal Championship 2025, held August 22-31, 2025, in Berlin. This prestigious tournament is the pinnacle of the polo season in Germany and is one of the most celebrated events in European polo.

The finals weekend for the Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup took place at the iconic Maifeld Stadium, the same historic venue where the sport of polo was last played in the 1936 Olympic Games. Qualifying matches were held August 21-28 at the Prussian Polo and Country Club, leading to a thrilling finale that showcased the very best of the sport. In a dramatic final, Team Plusquadrat pulled away from Team Netjets with a score of 7 - 6.5. The tournament MVP was Bartolomé Bayugar from Team Plusquadrat, who was the top scorer in the final with three goals.

"Serving as the Official Jersey and Apparel Sponsor for the Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup is an extraordinary honor for U.S. Polo Assn. to support an event that celebrates both the rich tradition and bright future of the sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "To support such an historic tournament in the heart of Berlin, on the same field where the sport made Olympic history in 1936, is a true reflection of our global brand's authentic connection to the sport."

As the event's Official Jersey and Apparel Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted players and officials with branded performance team jerseys, umpire jerseys, caps, and hoodies. This year marked U.S. Polo Assn.'s sixth consecutive year supporting the Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup.

The brand's presence aligns with its broader European expansion, including retail growth in Germany and recent high-impact activations in markets such as the U.K., Italy, Spain, and beyond. Earlier this summer, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrated the grand opening of its first retail store in Berlin, located at the iconic Alexa Mall. This retail debut marks the beginning of a multi-year growth strategy across Germany and surrounding regions with strategic brand partners Incom S.p.a. and Modevertrieb Sarnacchiaro GmbH (MVS), further solidifying U.S. Polo Assn.'s presence globally.

"We are excited to continue building our partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. as we elevate the Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup year after year," said Mortiz Gaedeke, Co-CEO of Sevendays Polo Event GmbH, the Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup event organizer. "With U.S. Polo Assn.'s growing presence in Germany, including their new Berlin retail store, this collaboration strengthens the link between the sport of polo and their authentic connection with sports fans and consumers."

Photo Credit: Guadalupe Aizaga

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

