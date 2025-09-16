Infinity Events & Decor Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Event Planning in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Infinity Events & Decor has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Event Planner category for Saskatoon. This recognition highlights the company's reputation as a trusted partner for weddings, galas, fundraisers, and corporate functions across Saskatchewan.

Infinity Events & Decor is known as a one-stop shop for weddings and events in Saskatoon, Warman, Martensville, and beyond. With a wide range of services that include full wedding and event planning, event coordination, décor rentals, photography, videography, and live florals, the company provides everything clients need to bring their vision to life.

"Our mission has always been to make events seamless, beautiful, and memorable," says the Infinity Events & Decor team. "Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honour because it shows that our community recognizes the passion and care we put into every detail."

From Weddings to Corporate Events

Whether helping couples plan the wedding of their dreams or supporting non-profits with gala fundraisers, Infinity Events & Decor has earned a reputation for professionalism, creativity, and dependability. The team works closely with clients every step of the way, ensuring each event reflects their unique style and goals.

By offering both planning services and décor rentals under one business, Infinity simplifies the process, reducing stress for clients while delivering flawless results.

Celebrated By the Community The Consumer Choice Award reflects the confidence of local residents and businesses who continue to choose Infinity Events & Decor as their top event partner. For the team, this recognition is more than an accolade - it is a celebration of the relationships they have built and the milestones they have helped create throughout Saskatchewan. Shaping The Future of Events in Saskatchewan As Infinity Events & Decor celebrates its 2025 Consumer Choice Award, the company remains committed to elevating events throughout the province. By blending creativity, attention to detail, and comprehensive services, Infinity continues to set the standard for event planning in the region. To learn more about Infinity Events & Decor or to book a consultation, visit www.infinityeventsanddecor.com or CLICK HERE .

About Infinity Events & Decor

Infinity Events & Decor is a Saskatoon-based event planning company serving clients across Saskatchewan. Offering full wedding and event planning, event coordination, décor rentals, photography, videography, and live floral design, Infinity provides comprehensive solutions for weddings, fundraisers, galas, and corporate functions. With a reputation for creativity and professionalism, Infinity is dedicated to making every event seamless and unforgettable. Learn more at www.infinityeventsanddecor.com .

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com .

