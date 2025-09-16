Iglesia Ni Cristo's Care for Humanity Provides Support to International Students and Newcomers in Nine Canadian Cities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / The Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation, the charitable arm of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church of Christ, expanded its global outreach initiative Care for Humanity with events in nine Canadian cities. On May 17 and 18, 2025, the Foundation delivered essential assistance to international students in Canada and new immigrant families facing hardship due to high inflation, housing pressures, and food insecurity.

National Impact Across Canada

Care for Humanity events took place in:

Toronto

Vancouver

Calgary

Edmonton

Winnipeg

Montreal

Ottawa

Niagara

Regina

At each location, international students and immigrant families received:

Care packages with food and household essentials

Complimentary medical services , including blood pressure checks

Access to gently used clothing, easing resettlement costs

These services addressed urgent needs while also supporting long-term community integration for newcomers to Canada.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA

NIAGARA FALLS (Southern Ontario)

NEPEAN, ONTARIO (District of Eastern Ontario)

BEACONSFIELD, QUEBEC, CANADA

EDMONTON, ALBERTA

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN



MANITOBA, CANADA

GREATER TORONTO, CANADA

Addressing Food Insecurity and Settlement Challenges

Community partners emphasized the scale of need. United Way Calgary notes that one in five residents in Calgary experiences food insecurity. For families like Gary and Beng Frost, who are unable to work and live on fixed incomes, the program offered both relief and dignity.

Gary shared: "There are many people like myself who feel invisible. Programs like this remind us we are seen, supported, and valued."

Building Belonging and Resilience for International Students and Immigrants

An officer from the FYM Foundation explained the purpose of the outreach:

"We are called not only to recognize suffering but to act with compassion, extending the warmth of community to all who are struggling."

The initiative combined humanitarian aid with community connection, offering:

Immediate relief through food and clothing distribution

Volunteer engagement , linking newcomers with established community members

Emotional support, as recipients shared stories of resilience and belonging

Volunteer Rosoly Soriano, who invited 87 immigrant families and students to the Nepean, Ontario event, reflected: "When communities come together, healing begins. These gatherings showed the power of kindness and solidarity."

Commemorating a Legacy of Faith-Based Humanitarian Service

The campaign also honoured the 139th birth anniversary of Brother Felix Y. Manalo, the first Executive Minister of the Iglesia Ni Cristo. By aligning commemoration with humanitarian outreach, the FYM Foundation reinforced its role as a faith-based organization supporting immigrant settlement, disaster relief, and global community development.

About the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation

The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation is the humanitarian institution of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ). Its mission is to provide:

Community development programs for international students and immigrant families

Food assistance and healthcare outreach for vulnerable populations

Disaster relief and humanitarian aid across borders

For more information on Care for Humanity Canada and its upcoming global and community programs, visit https://iglesianicristo.net/ and https://iglesianicristo.net/socio-civic/

In times of struggle, 'Care For Humanity' events all across Canada are conducted to extend care to families in need. From free medical services to daily essentials and groceries, help and care are extended to residents and newcomers impacted by the rising costs of living.

