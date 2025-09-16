CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Huge Momentum Following NECANN New Jersey 2025

The U.S. marijuana dispensary market is projected to generate over $31.8 billion annually by 2025, creating multi-million-dollar opportunities for CBDL through dispensary partnerships and large-scale beverage distribution in sports stadiums nationwide.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL), the parent company of The CBD Vault, is proud to announce significant progress following its recent participation at the NECANN New Jersey 2025 Cannabis Conference, one of the largest cannabis trade shows in the country. This high-visibility event has positioned CBDL at the forefront of the industry, paving the way for Letters of Intent (LOIs) and advanced negotiations with five major dispensaries across Pennsylvania & New Jersey.

These five dispensaries collectively represent access to thousands of retail customers and the potential for multi-million-dollar annual revenue contributions once contracts are finalized. By strategically aligning with dispensary operators who have strong market penetration and loyal customer bases, CBDL expects to accelerate its revenue growth trajectory while cementing itself as a recognized provider of premium CBD wellness products.

Beyond dispensaries, CBDL is actively advancing its proprietary beverage portfolio. The CBD Vault's CBD Seltzer and CBD Lemonade Drink are already generating strong interest and are slated for distribution in football and baseball stadiums. With sports venues averaging tens of thousands of attendees per game, these distribution channels are poised to expose CBDL's brand to millions of consumers annually. The ability to penetrate this mainstream market represents a transformational growth catalyst, bridging the gap between the cannabis sector and traditional consumer packaged goods.

Why NECANN Matters for CBDL:

NECANN is one of the nation's most respected cannabis conferences, drawing investors, dispensary owners, and operators from across the U.S.

The event gave CBDL the opportunity to showcase its full product suite , including topicals, tinctures, edibles, and beverages, while networking directly with decision-makers.

Unlike smaller trade shows, NECANN provides the credibility and scale needed to attract institutional-level buyers and partners.

The Cannabis Market Outlook:

According to BDSA, legal cannabis dispensaries in the U.S. are on track to generate over $31.8 billion in revenue by 2025 .

CBD-infused beverages are projected to be one of the fastest-growing categories in the industry, with estimates showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 20% .

By securing both dispensary shelf space and stadium distribution, CBDL is positioned to capture value across multiple billion-dollar verticals simultaneously.

"Our NECANN New Jersey experience was more than just networking - it was a launching pad," said Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "The five dispensaries we are now engaged with each have the ability to add meaningful revenue to our bottom line. At the same time, our CBD seltzer and lemonade beverages are gaining traction with stadium operators, creating one of the most exciting growth opportunities our company has ever seen. We believe this dual approach - dispensary expansion and mass-market beverage distribution - sets CBDL apart as a true leader in the space."

For shareholders, these developments underscore CBDL's scalable growth model. By diversifying distribution between regulated cannabis channels and mainstream consumer venues, the Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from both the rapid expansion of legal cannabis and the surging demand for functional wellness beverages.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. will continue to update investors as agreements with dispensaries are finalized and beverage rollouts progress. Additional announcements are expected in the coming weeks as the Company executes its aggressive expansion strategy.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL):

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC:CBDL) operating as The CBD Vault, offering a full line of cannabidiol-based products including tinctures, edibles, topicals, beverages, and more. With a focus on innovation, high-quality ingredients, and strategic partnerships, the Company is rapidly expanding its footprint across retail, dispensary, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

