Instawork Announces 2025 Best Places for Flexible Work Awards, Recognizing Businesses Powering a More Flexible Future for Hourly Professionals

Instawork Honors Businesses Across the Country Offering Flexible and Supportive Work Environments for Hourly Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Instawork, the leading flexible work platform that connects local workers with thousands of businesses, announces the 2025 Best Places for Flexible Work Awards. Now in its second year, the awards program honors businesses that have gone above and beyond in providing work opportunities for hourly workers.

2025 Instawork Awards Banner



Serving customers, staffing a business, and taking care of a team is hard work. These awards recognize businesses that rise to the challenge by offering exceptional economic opportunities for hourly workers, who make up more than 80 million members of the American workforce.

Instawork's 2025 awards are divided into four categories, each recognizing a different but essential way businesses support flexible work.

The Best Places for Flexible Work recognizes businesses who provide exceptional experiences, backed by strong worker ratings and reviews.

The Hiring Heroes Award celebrates businesses' commitment to supporting those with military backgrounds - whether active duty, reserve, or veteran- highlighting their commitment to supporting those who have served our country.

The Community Partner Award recognizes businesses that prioritize hiring from underserved local communities or collaborate with local workforce development organizations.

The Economic Opportunity Award honors businesses that provide consistent work opportunities to hourly workers.

A full list of winners and more details about the program can be found at https://www.instawork.com/Awards .

"Frontline hourly workers keep our economy moving, and the businesses that invest in them are raising the bar for what great workplaces look like," said Ashwin Somakumar, Vice President of Marketing at Instawork. "These awards are about more than recognition - they're about celebrating fresh ideas, bold leadership, and a commitment to flexibility that benefits everyone. By spotlighting this year's winners, we want to inspire more businesses to embrace flexibility and create workplaces where hourly professionals can truly thrive."

The 2025 Best Places for Flexible Work Awards launch on the heels of National Staffing Employee Week , a time dedicated to celebrating the contributions of temporary and contract workers who play a vital role in sustaining businesses and industries across the U.S.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than eight million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage , hospitality , and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and Facebook .

SOURCE: Instawork

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/instawork-announces-2025-best-places-for-flexible-work-awards-re-1073954