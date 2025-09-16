Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.: Idaho Strategic Announces Inclusion in Global Junior Gold Miners Index

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is has been added to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ") pursuant to the GDXJ's quarterly review and rebalancing announced on September 14th, 2025, which is expected to be effective at market close on September 19th, 2025.

Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow commented, "Idaho Strategic's inclusion in the GDXJ is the latest corporate milestone for the Company since its inclusion in the Russell 3000 index, further raising its profile amongst retail and institutional investors. IDR's inclusion reflects the successful execution of our strategy to organically grow the Company's operations and exploration, along with a global renewed interest in precious metals." Mr. Swallow added, "It would appear the first phase of the re-discovery of our industry is in place. And while many appear to remain single commodity focused, it will be interesting to see how the value drivers for our sector evolve. IDR remains a good example that companies with ounces in the ground and plans for big production are still not looked at the same as producing companies. We have several initiatives underway designed to build upon our current momentum, including resource expansion drilling at the Golden Chest mine, exploration drilling in the broader Murray Gold Belt District, and the construction of our previously mentioned paste backfill system and new Murray Mill facility."

About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.

For more information on Idaho Strategic Resources, visit https://idahostrategic.com/presentation/ , go to www.idahostrategic.com or call:

Travis Swallow, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: tswallow@idahostrategic.com

Phone: (208) 625-9001

Forward Looking Statements

