Detroit Defense and FieldAI Federal Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Autonomous Solutions to the Global Defense Market

Partnership Will Deliver Scalable AI-Enabled Technologies That Expand Mobility and Resilience

DETROIT AND IRVINE, CALIF. / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Detroit Defense and FieldAI Federal, a subsidiary of FieldAI that develops autonomous navigation technologies for government and defense applications, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous solutions for global defense applications. The collaboration combines Detroit Defense's deep expertise in vehicle integration, sustainment, and lifecycle support with FieldAI Federal's pioneering advancements in off-road autonomy and safe embodied AI.

Detroit Defense & FieldAI Federal Announce Strategic Partnership



Together, the two companies will focus on advancing mission-ready autonomous capabilities designed to operate reliably in the most demanding and unpredictable environments. This partnership will deliver a flexible, platform-agnostic solution with a common interface, empowering defense forces to modernize and integrate autonomous capabilities across entire fleets - new or legacy - without dependence on a single OEM.

Detroit Defense delivers vehicle platform integration and full lifecycle support while FieldAI Federal provides the AI autonomy stack that allows vehicles and robotic platforms to navigate unstructured terrain without maps or GPS. By bringing complementary strengths, the companies aim to enhance operational effectiveness, expand mobility, and improve safety for defense forces.

"Detroit Defense has spent decades mastering vehicle integration, sustainment, and lifecycle support for some of the world's most demanding defense missions," said Pete Roney, CEO of Detroit Defense. "By partnering with FieldAI Federal, we are combining that proven foundation with the most advanced autonomy technology available today. Together, we're not just accelerating innovation - we're delivering mission-ready solutions that are rugged, reliable, and built to dominate in the toughest operational environments."

"FieldAI Federal is proud to partner with Detroit Defense to bring our world-class unstructured autonomy to the defense sector," said Jon Ross, Director of FieldAI Federal. "Our safety-first approach combined with real-world deployments at scale enables us to deliver reliable solutions that thrive in the most complex and challenging environments."

The partnership underscores the growing importance of industry collaboration in delivering autonomous systems that are technically advanced, deployable, adaptable, fully integrated into fielded platforms, and backed by long-term sustainment and support.

About Detroit Defense

At Detroit Defense, we ensure success for the DoD and its allies with innovative systems, technical services, and integrated logistics for any military system. From fielding advanced safety systems to synchronizing digital logistics across domains, we excel at turning complex challenges into operational advantages. Our mission-focused approach enhances readiness, extends platform effectiveness, and delivers decision dominance. As an OEM-agnostic solution provider, we can bring cutting-edge capability to legacy systems, enabling seamless integration of next-gen capabilities across forces. With Detroit Defense, succeed with the capabilities that the mission demands. Detroit Defense. Behind the Mission. Beyond the Challenge.

About FieldAI Federal

FieldAI Federal, a leading provider of autonomous applications in government and defense, is a subsidiary of FieldAI and leverages FieldAI's expertise in developing embodied AI software that is redefining autonomous robot operations in real-world environments. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, FieldAI Federal uses FieldAI's Field Foundation Models to provide an embodiment-agnostic autonomy brain, empowering robots to navigate dynamic and unpredictable conditions without maps, GPS or predefined trajectories. For more information, visit www.fieldaifederal.com or contact PR@fieldaifederal.com.

SOURCE: Detroit Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/detroit-defense-and-fieldai-federal-announce-strategic-partnership-to-deliver-1074009