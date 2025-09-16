Camarillo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) ("Newton Golf" or the "Company"), a technology-forward golf company delivering performance-driven innovations through physics-based engineering, today announced that its management team will present at the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025, taking place on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at The St. Regis Toronto in Ontario, Canada.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit is a premier invitation-only event that connects innovative public and private growth companies with institutional investors, family offices, wealth managers, and advisors. The summit features company presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings designed to foster meaningful dialogue between executives and the investment community.

Newton Golf's presentation is scheduled for September 18, 2025, as part of the conference's Digital Transformation & Frontier Tech sector track. The session will feature remarks from Greg Campbell, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Clayborne, Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss Newton's strong year-to-date financial performance, accelerating adoption of its Motion and Fast Motion shafts on Tour, and the Company's broader growth outlook.

"We are excited to share Newton's story with the investment community at the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit," said Greg Campbell, CEO of Newton Golf. "With strong 1H performance, growing Tour validation, and rapid new product adoption, we believe Newton is well-positioned to deliver meaningful long-term growth."

Newton Golf management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors during the conference. Interested investors can request an invitation to the event at: https://www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com/arcstone-kingswood-growth-summit-2025.

About Newton Golf Company

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton's mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that is engineered for results.

For more information, visit www.NewtonGolfIR.com.

About the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 is an invitation-only event taking place on September 18, 2025, at The St. Regis Toronto. Hosted by ArcStone Global Securities and Kingswood Capital, the summit brings together innovative public and private growth companies with institutional investors, family offices, wealth managers, and advisors. The conference features company presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings designed to build meaningful connections and foster long-term relationships.

For more information, visit https://www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com/arcstone-kingswood-growth-summit-2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements are based on current expectations and projections as of the date of this release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's results, please review its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Newton Golf undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

