Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Capitan Silver Corp. (TSXV: CAPT) ("Capitan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several additions to the Company's management team and Board of Directors.

New appointments and additions to the Capitan team include:

Graham Scott, Director

Marc Idziszek, promoted to Vice President of Exploration

Israel Tolano Chacón, Technical Services

Xochitl L. Valenzuela Verdugo, Project Evaluation

Greg DiTomaso, Investor Relations

Alberto Orozco, CEO of Capitan Silver, commented:

"On behalf of Capitan Silver, I would like to welcome these new members to our team. As we continue to advance our flagship Cruz de Plata high-grade silver project, it is imperative for the Company to match our great project with great people. Each of these additions to our management team are proven and experienced, with a pedigree for excellence in their respective disciplines.

In the case of both Israel and Xochitl, we are especially excited, as we are reuniting with key members of our former team that played a significant role in expanding, developing and advancing three (3) mines into production; both on time and on budget.

I believe that great teams are comprised of individuals who are prepared to go the extra distance to achieve a common goal. We are excited, committed and look forward to delivering for our shareholders."

Management Bios

Graham Scott, Director

Graham began his working life as a geologist. Having obtained a B.Sc (Geology) from King's College, London, and an MS (Economic Geology) from the State University of New York, Graham worked as an exploration geologist in Zambia, throughout Canada, and in California. In the California Foothills Belt, Graham became intrigued by land law as it relates to mining properties, decided to diversify into law for the second chapter of his career, and obtained his LL.B from the University of British Columbia in 1980. Since then, he has restricted his practice to securities and mining law. Mr. Scott has represented clients who have discovered world-class copper, uranium and diamond deposits. He has negotiated and prepared participation and joint venture agreements for mining properties throughout the world. Graham has presented papers on securities law and mining law matters and has chaired many legal and industry conferences. He has been, and continues to be, a director of many companies in the mining exploration and development sector.

Marc Idziszek, VP Exploration

Marc Idziszek is an Exploration Geologist and consultant with over 20 years of experience in precious metals exploration. As a consultant he has served as the "Qualified Person" (QP) for Capitan Silver, overseeing and evaluating the technical aspects of the Company's exploration program, since 2020. In addition, he has provided consulting services to Phoenix Advisors and serves as the VP Exploration for Canadian Gold Miner. Mr. Idziszek started his career as a field geologist, working on grassroots and brownfields program in West Africa, Papua New Guinea, and Nevada. He was also part of the exploration team that discovered the multi-million ounce Sabadola Gold Project in Senegal, West Africa (Oromin Explorations), which is currently in production with Endeavour Mining. Mr. Idziszek holds an M.Sc. from the University of Toronto, a Graduate Diploma in Business from Simon Fraser University, and is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (PGO).

Israel Tolano Chacón, Technical Services

Israel Tolano is a professional registered Civil Engineer from the University of Sonora in Mexico, with more than 30 years of experience leading the development, construction, and operation of mining and industrial projects across Mexico and North America. He has held senior leadership roles with Argonaut Gold, Eldorado Gold, and EBSA Construction Corp., where he directed EPCM programs for top-tier mining companies like Gold Corp., Pan-American Silver, Alamos Gold, Silvercrest, Grupo Mexico, etc., including mine expansions and reclamation planning, consistently delivering projects on time and within budget.

His expertise includes open-pit mining operations, heap leach and ADR processing, crushing and conveying systems, and high-voltage power distribution. He has successfully managed multiple million tonne heap leach facilities and complex CAPEX programs, while navigating regulatory frameworks and stakeholder engagement with communities, unions, and government authorities.

He is a member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) and an active participant in the UNECE initiative for SDGs in mining.

Xochitl L. Valenzuela Verdugo, Project Valuations

Xochitl Valenzuela Verdugo is a seasoned mine planning and engineering expert with nearly 30 years of experience in resource modeling, mine design, and operational strategy. A graduate of the Universidad de Sonora with a degree in Mining and Mineral Engineering, she has led high-impact technical and strategic initiatives for global mining companies throughout her career. She spent over a decade at Argonaut Gold Inc., where she rose through key leadership roles, including Mine Planning & Engineering Manager and ultimately Director of Mine Planning and Engineering. Her tenure was marked by the successful optimization of mine plans, the management of multidisciplinary technical teams, and the development of long-term resource strategies across multiple sites.

Before joining Argonaut Gold, Ms. Valenzuela Verdugo held senior mine planning roles at Goldcorp, where she contributed to large-scale operational strategies. In addition, she worked independently as a consultant, applying her expertise in resource modeling and mine planning to support both active operations and early-stage development projects.

Greg DiTomaso, Investor Relations

Greg DiTomaso has nearly 20 years of experience leading, developing, and executing best practice investor relations and strategic communications programs for public issuers. Working predominantly in the mining and oil and gas sectors, he has supported and advised 40 senior management teams. Mr. DiTomaso is currently Principal at GDT Strategic Communications. Prior to founding GDT Strategic Communications, Greg was VP, Investor Relations at a TSXV-listed mining royalty company where he led the investor relations function, culminating in the company's acquisition. In addition, Greg was Senior Director, Capital Markets at NATIONAL Public Relations, Canada's largest public relations firm. Greg also served as Director, Investor Relations for a TSX-listed precious metals company, where he delivered investor relations and crisis management amidst the organization's transformation into a mid-tier producer. Greg holds a B.A. and M.A. from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

Stock Option Grant

Subject to the TSXV acceptance and the Company's stock option plan, on September 5th, 2025, the Company granted an aggregate of 1,800,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $1.54 valid for five years from the date of grant. The options will vest over 36 months in equal instalments with 1/3 on the 12 month, 24 month and 36 month anniversary of the grant.

About Capitan Silver Corp.

Capitan Silver is defining a new high-grade silver system at its Cruz de Plata project, located in the heart of Mexico's primary silver belt. The Company is led by a proven and accomplished management team that has previously advanced three projects into production, on time and on budget. The Company has been diligent in maintaining a tight share structure and has one of the tightest share structures among its peer group, with the top three shareholders owning over 38% of the Company's share capital. Capitan Silver is fully funded and actively drilling at its Cruz de Plata Silver project.

ON BEHALF OF CAPITAN SILVER CORP.

"Alberto Orozco"

Alberto Orozco, CEO

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Capitan in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266596

SOURCE: Capitan Silver Corp.