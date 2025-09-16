ORQO Group Launches as Unified Digital Asset Management Platform

New Entity Integrates $370M in Assets Across TradFi and DeFi, Launching Global Headquarters in Abu Dhabi

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ORQO, a next-generation institutional asset manager operating at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain, today announced the formal launch of its global platform. The Group consolidates Mount TFI, Soil, Monterra Funds, Nextrope and dedicated RWA tokenization initiatives under one umbrella, managing more than $370 million in combined assets.

ORQO delivers a fully integrated investment ecosystem that unites regulated private credit, public equities, crypto hedge fund strategies, tokenized real estate, and DeFi-native yield solutions. By bridging traditional asset management with scalable, transparent on-chain infrastructure, ORQO is building a new model designed for institutional investors, including family offices and protocol treasuries.

With existing licenses in Poland (KNF) and Malta (MFSA), ORQO is now in the process of obtaining its license with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to provide services directly to institutional clients in the UAE and broader Middle East. Abu Dhabi will also become the Group's new global headquarters, underscoring its importance as a hub for ORQO's international growth and long-term strategy.

"ORQO is more than the sum of its companies - it is a unified, global investment ecosystem. With over 10 years of experience in digital assets and more than 20 years in traditional finance, along with over $1 billion in completed transactions in traditional markets, we are combining institutional discipline with the transformative potential of blockchain. Our mission is to democratize access to asset management and create lasting value for generations to come," said Nicholas Motz, newly minted CEO of ORQO, who co-founded and was engaged in all underlying entities pre-merger.

Jamie Finn, co-founder and former President of Securitize -- who was recently announced as an advisor to the underlying division Soil -- will expand his advisory role to the broadened mandate of the holding company, which includes the following entities:

Mount TFI - Licensed fund manager in Poland, with over 20 years of traditional finance experience and more than $1B in completed transactions across private credit, public equities, and real estate.

Soil - DeFi yield platform, delivering institutional-grade stablecoin yields through tokenized credit and on-chain strategies.

Monterra Capital - A multi-strategy digital hedge fund allocating to 10+ quantitative crypto managers globally, focused on diversification and low-correlation alpha.

Nextrope - Blockchain and AI engineering studio, delivering tokenization solutions, DeFi protocols, and smart contract infrastructure.

About ORQO

ORQO Group is a global institutional asset manager and technology platform, operating at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation. The Group unites regulated private credit, public equities, digital hedge fund strategies, DeFi-native yield solutions, and tokenized real estate within a unified on-chain investment ecosystem. With over $370 million in assets under management and existing licenses in Poland (KNF) and Malta (MFSA), and with its global headquarters being established in Abu Dhabi, ORQO is building a transparent, compliant, and scalable model for the future of capital markets. Backed by a team with deep expertise in both institutional finance and digital assets, ORQO is building a new model designed for institutional investors, including family offices and protocol treasuries. See https://orqo.digital/ for more information.

