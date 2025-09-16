Ascent AeroSystems Elevates Paul Fermo to President

Current CEO and Cofounder Peter Fuchs retires, transitions to advisory role

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2025, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance unmanned aerial vehicles, has named Paul Fermo its new president, effective October 1, 2025. Fermo, currently serves as Vice President of Business Development and will assume the role on October 1, 2025, as current CEO and Cofounder, Peter Fuchs retires.

Fermo is poised to lead the next era of growth for Ascent AeroSystems, leveraging key regulatory shifts and new strategic partnerships for the company's Spirit, Helius, and Spartan platforms. The FAA's groundbreaking proposed rule to normalize Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations will be a key driver of this expansion, significantly reducing regulatory hurdles for widespread safety, commercial, and defense applications.

Fermo has a deep understanding of Ascent's operations and has been a driving force behind its growth. Since joining the company in March 2020, Fermo has cultivated essential partnerships, accelerating the adoption of Ascent's platforms in defense, public safety, and industrial markets. His tenure has provided him with an intimate knowledge of the company's vision and the team's capabilities, positioning him to lead Ascent into its next phase of global growth and increased application of its products.

Fermo is a former U.S. Navy aviator who served as both an HH-60 and F/A-18 pilot and later as the Air-Sea Branch Chief on the staff of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. After his military service, he transitioned to the private sector as a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group before joining Ascent AeroSystems. He holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management and is a distinguished graduate of the National Defense University.

"I'm honored by the trust placed in me to lead this exceptional team into its next chapter," said Fermo. "Peter's vision and genuine commitment built the foundation we stand on today. Together, we will continue delivering secure, reliable, aircraft-grade unmanned aerial systems that our customers can trust in any environment, while also expanding opportunities for integrated manned-unmanned operations under the Robinson banner."

Fuchs, who has led Ascent since its founding in 2014, built the company into a global leader in the design and manufacturing of rugged, high-performance coaxial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Fuchs also led the company's 2024 acquisition by Torrance, California-based Robinson Helicopter Company, the world's premier manufacturer of civilian light rotorcraft. Fuchs will transition to an advisory role with Robinson Helicopter Company supporting the company's strategy and ongoing development of unmanned systems.

"I have always known my most important responsibility as CEO was ensuring we had the right people, in the right roles, doing the right things; that includes my own role, and it's time for a change," said Fuchs. "We have grown steadily through the last decade, and I can confidently say that there is no finer team in this industry. After an exhaustive search it is clear-no one is more well-suited to lead the company forward than Paul, whose experience, vision, and passion will guide Ascent to even greater success."

David Smith, President and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company, which acquired Ascent in 2024, expressed his full confidence in Fermo's leadership. "Paul is the right leader to support and expand Peter's vision, taking Ascent AeroSystems beyond its current capabilities and markets. With Paul as President, we are confident Ascent will not only continue to thrive but will also play a central role in Robinson's strategy to expand unmanned UAV capabilities and advance further integrated operations."

Ascent AeroSystems designs rugged, high-performance coaxial UAVs with a highly efficient cylindrical airframe and counter-rotating blades, optimized for a wide variety of defense, public safety, industrial, and agricultural missions. These UAVs excel in portability, all-weather reliability, and payload flexibility. Their compact design, IP54-rated weatherproofing, and modular "quick-connect" payload systems ensure superior endurance, range, and adaptability for beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations in harsh environments.

Ascent AeroSystems recently launched the all-new Helius UAV, a sub-250g nano UAV, highly portable, designed for lightweight, mission-critical tasks with coaxial performance advantages.

About Ascent AeroSystems

Founded in 2014, Massachusetts-based Ascent AeroSystems designs and manufactures rugged, coaxial unmanned aerial vehicles for defense, public safety, and industrial markets. Ascent's compact, all-weather, aircraft-grade vehicles feature a unique cylindrical configuration that's more portable, more durable, and offers greater dispatch reliability than conventional multirotors, ideally suited for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.

Acquired in 2024 by Torrance, CA-based Robinson Helicopter Company.

