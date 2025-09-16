NobleAI Selected by Vickers Oils to Accelerate Innovation in Industrial Lubricants

Pioneer of High-Performance Sustainable Lubricants Will Drive Faster, Smarter R&D with NobleAI's Technology and Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI, a leader in science-based artificial intelligence (SBAI) today announced it has been selected by Vickers Oils to speed the company's discovery and development of innovative industrial greases and lubricants. Vickers Oils will deploy NobleAI's Visualizations, Insights & Predictions (VIP) Platform and Model Builder For Formulations application to perform AI-driven experimentation in software. These powerful tools will enable Vickers Oils to rapidly identify high-potential formulations and eliminate unviable options immediately, thereby accelerating development cycles and reducing R&D costs. Vickers will be able to shorten time-to-market, while providing their customers with innovative and sustainable high-performance products.

Vickers Oils, a seventh-generation family-owned company based in Leeds, United Kingdom, is renowned for over a century of innovation in specialty lubricants and greases for industries such as food processing, marine, textiles and industrial manufacturing. This partnership will enable Vickers Oils to scale innovation and expand into high-value markets where demand for advanced, environmentally acceptable lubricants is growing due to consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

"For over a century, Vickers Oils has embraced the latest technologies to deliver advanced greases and lubricants. Partnering with NobleAI allows us to push the boundaries of innovation, shorten development timelines and meet the evolving demands of our customers while prioritizing sustainability," said William Vickers, director at Vickers Oils. "Our employees thrive on that reputation and our customers depend on it."

NobleAI empowers formulators and product developers, regardless of data science expertise, to create Science-Based AI models. NobleAI's technology and tools will enhance Vickers Oils' ability to optimize formulations and enhance sustainability. The result is faster development of next-generation materials that meet the unique needs of Vickers Oils' global customers.

"NobleAI's Science-Based AI is transforming how companies innovate, and we're thrilled to partner with Vickers Oils, a visionary leader in the lubricants industry," said Sunil Sanghavi, CEO, NobleAI. "Their commitment to cutting-edge solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate discovery and deliver sustainable, high-performance products."

This collaboration positions Vickers Oils to deepen customer relationships, enter new high-value markets and maintain its leadership in the lubricants industry, all while leveraging NobleAI's AI-driven insights to drive productivity and environmental responsibility.

About NobleAI

NobleAI delivers practical AI solutions for complex challenges in chemistry and energy. Our data-efficient Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology combined with the powerful Visualizations, Insights & Predictions (VIP) Platform, enables customers to compress months of work into minutes. Our commercially proven solutions, built on secure, enterprise-ready technology, are trusted by global enterprises to drive innovation, build market share and improve profitability across a wide range of challenges. NobleAI is supported by investments from world-class organizations such as Microsoft and Chevron. For more information about NobleAI, SBAI and the VIP platform, please visit www.noble.ai.

About Vickers Oils

Vickers Oils, established in 1828, is a global leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance lubricants and greases for critical applications in food, marine, textile, and industrial sectors. Based in Leeds, UK, the company is committed to innovation and sustainability. Learn more at https://vickers-oil.com/.

