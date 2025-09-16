Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025 13:34 Uhr
Safe Software Launches 24/7 Support For FME Users Worldwide

Premium Extended Tier Ensures Uninterrupted Global Assistance For Mission-Critical Workflows

Surrey, BC & London, UK, Sept. 16, 2025(Safe), the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform on the market with true support for spatial data today announced the expansion of its Premium Extended Support program with the launch of global 24/7 coverage. This offering ensures that FME users around the world can access expert help anytime, reducing downtime and keeping critical workflows running without interruption.

"At Safe Software, customer obsession is how we operate," said Don Murray, CEO and Co-founder of Safe Software. "With Premium Extended, we're giving our global customer base the assurance that no matter where or when an issue arises, they have direct access to senior specialists and guaranteed escalation until the problem is resolved. This is about ensuring business continuity for customers who can't afford to slow down," he added.

Premium Extended builds on the benefits of Safe Software's existing Premium Support program, adding around-the-clock access to senior specialists, rapid issue escalation, and continuous coverage for critical needs. Customers can choose the level of support that best fits their needs, whether that's faster response during business hours, a dedicated Technical Account Manager for strategic enablement, or full global coverage around the clock.

This expansion reflects Safe Software's commitment to supporting its worldwide customer base across industries such as government, utilities, transportation, financial services, where uninterrupted operations are critical and downtime can carry significant cost.

Are you interested in hearing more about Premium Support? Fill out the form to get in touch with us at: https://www.safe.com/contact-sales-pricing/

END

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, real-time stream data, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com.



Elan Paris DGPR 778 988 6525 elan.paris@dg-pr.com

