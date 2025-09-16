Safe Software Launches 24/7 Support For FME Users Worldwide

Premium Extended Tier Ensures Uninterrupted Global Assistance For Mission-Critical Workflows

Surrey, BC & London, UK, Sept. 16, 2025(Safe), the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform on the market with true support for spatial data today announced the expansion of its Premium Extended Support program with the launch of global 24/7 coverage. This offering ensures that FME users around the world can access expert help anytime, reducing downtime and keeping critical workflows running without interruption.

"At Safe Software, customer obsession is how we operate," said Don Murray, CEO and Co-founder of Safe Software. "With Premium Extended, we're giving our global customer base the assurance that no matter where or when an issue arises, they have direct access to senior specialists and guaranteed escalation until the problem is resolved. This is about ensuring business continuity for customers who can't afford to slow down," he added.

Premium Extended builds on the benefits of Safe Software's existing Premium Support program, adding around-the-clock access to senior specialists, rapid issue escalation, and continuous coverage for critical needs. Customers can choose the level of support that best fits their needs, whether that's faster response during business hours, a dedicated Technical Account Manager for strategic enablement, or full global coverage around the clock.

This expansion reflects Safe Software's commitment to supporting its worldwide customer base across industries such as government, utilities, transportation, financial services, where uninterrupted operations are critical and downtime can carry significant cost.

