William Blair announced today the expansion of the firm's private equity coverage in the Nordics with the addition of Daniel Nilsson as managing director in the firm's Financial Sponsors Group. Based in Stockholm, Daniel will focus on delivering integrated advisory services to private equity clients in the region.

Daniel Nilsson

"Daniel represents the latest in recent strategic additions by William Blair in Europe as we work to further expand our investor coverage across the continent," said Stewart Licudi, head of European Investment Banking at William Blair. "With a deep commitment to fostering a culture of success and an exceptional track record of high-touch client service, Daniel will be a valuable asset to our clients in the Nordics and around the world."

With more than 20 years of experience advising private equity firms, other financial sponsors, and corporates across the Nordic region and Europe, Daniel has held senior roles at Morgan Stanley in Stockholm and Goldman Sachs in London, and most recently was a partner at ABG Sundal Collier. He earned an M.Sc. in finance from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"I am excited to join William Blair's Financial Sponsors Group and support its expanding coverage throughout Europe," Nilsson said. "William Blair has a strong reputation for its holistic investment banking model that aligns deep sector expertise and global geographic reach with M&A, capital-raising and strategic advisory capabilities to provide tailored advice and solutions."

Daniel's addition follows the London hirings earlier this year of Delaney Brown as a senior director on the Private Capital Advisory team and Tim-Oliver Seidel to lead William Blair's European secondaries team.

About William Blair Investment Banking

William Blair's investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From July 2020 through June 2025, the team advised on more than $825 billion in completed transaction volume.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global partnership with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

