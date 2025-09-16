Pro-1 Truck Repair & Tires Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Truck Service and Repair in Halton

MILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Pro-1 Truck Repair & Tires, a trusted service provider specializing in comprehensive truck and trailer repair, has been named the 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient in the Truck Service and Repair category for Halton. Recognized for its commitment to quality workmanship, competitive pricing, and reliable roadside support, Pro-1 has quickly become a go-to destination for drivers and fleets across the region.

Since opening in 2019, Pro-1 Truck Repair & Tires has built its reputation on providing efficient, expert repair services for all types of trucks and RVs. The shop specializes in car haulers, flatbeds with low decks, and goosenecks, while also servicing highway trucks, vans, and reefer trailers. Conveniently located off Exit 320 on Highway 401 in Acton/Milton, the shop offers easy access for local and passing drivers in need of quick, dependable service.

"At Pro-1, we know the importance of keeping trucks on the road," says the Pro-1 Truck Repair team. "Downtime costs drivers and businesses valuable time and money, and our mission is to deliver expert repairs and fast solutions so our clients can get back to work with confidence."

Expertise That Drivers Trust

Pro-1's success lies in its focus on delivering more than just mechanical fixes-it's about providing peace of mind. The skilled team works across a wide range of vehicles and equipment, from heavy-duty highway rigs to specialized trailers. Whether it's routine maintenance, urgent repair, or roadside assistance, Pro-1 has earned the trust of drivers who depend on reliable service and honest pricing.

The company's roadside service further sets it apart, ensuring drivers can access expert support when and where they need it most. This level of commitment has made Pro-1 a vital partner for both independent operators and commercial fleets.

"We take pride in offering not only excellent repair services but also fair and competitive pricing," adds the Pro-1 team. "Our goal is to keep every customer satisfied and every truck running smoothly."

Recognition Backed by Research

The Consumer Choice Award is the only award in North America that recognizes business excellence based on independent market research. There are no panels or public votes-winners are chosen strictly through unbiased studies of consumer perceptions and brand reputation.

For Pro-1 Truck Repair & Tires, this recognition is a reflection of its unwavering dedication to service, reliability, and customer trust. In just a few short years, the business has established itself as a leader in the Halton region's truck service industry.

Looking Ahead

As the demand for reliable truck repair services grows, Pro-1 Truck Repair & Tires remains focused on expanding its capabilities while staying true to its roots: expert repair, responsive service, and a customer-first approach. With roadside assistance and a central location serving the busy 401 corridor, the company is well positioned to continue meeting the evolving needs of the trucking community.

About Pro-1 Truck Repair & Tires

Founded in 2019, Pro-1 Truck Repair & Tires is a leading truck service provider located off Exit 320 on Highway 401 in Acton/Milton. Specializing in car haulers, flatbeds, goosenecks, highway trucks, vans, and reefer trailers, the company offers comprehensive repair solutions and reliable roadside services at competitive prices.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

