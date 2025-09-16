Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Technology Veteran Kurtis Krack Appointed President of Lyken.AI to Drive Growth

Formerly at Denvr Dataworks Corp., OnX, and EMC/Dell, Krack Brings Deep Expertise in Platform Expansion, Revenue Generation, and Large-scale Infrastructure Solutions

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60)(WKN:A3ESVQ) ("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Kurtis Krack as President of its flagship cloud compute business, Lyken.AI ("Lyken"),as of September 15, 2025. Krack, a seasoned technology executive with over 20 years of sector experience, joins Lyken to lead the company's platform-as-a-service ("PaaS") expansion, infrastructure scaling, and commercial growth strategy.

Krack's background includes leadership roles at Denvr Dataworks, OnX Enterprise Solutions, and EMC, where he built and scaled enterprise IT infrastructure platforms, drove cloud adoption across Fortune 500 clients.

At Lyken.AI, Krack will be helping develop the company's go-to-market roadmap, scaling the infrastructure footprint across Canada and North America, and deepening partner integrations across the AI compute ecosystem.

Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer of Alset AI, commented: "Kurtis brings the perfect blend of enterprise experience and growth leadership to Lyken at a time when the market demands execution, speed, and scale. His proven track record of driving platform transformation and managing complex technology rollouts makes him the right leader to take Lyken into its next phase of growth. We're excited to have him on board."

Krack stated: "Joining Lyken.AI is an extraordinary opportunity to help buildout the critical infrastructure that underpins the future of artificial intelligence. The demand for scalable compute continues to grow and I look forward to working with the Lyken team to expand our platform. I look forward to working with the team to expand our platform, deepen our partner ecosystem, and accelerate revenue growth as we scale into the next phase."

Mr. Krack's appointment to Lyken is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high- potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company and Lyken, including statements about Mr. Krack's anticipated role in developing Lyken's go-to-market roadmap, scaling infrastructure across North America, deepening partner integrations within the AI compute ecosystems, and advancing Lyken's next phase of growth. Forward-looking statements may also relate to Mr. Kracks's plans to build AI critical infrastructure, collaborate with others to expand the Lyken platform, support revenue growth and scaling initiatives, and the Company's ability to shape the future of artificial intelligence.

